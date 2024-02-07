Taylor Swift Walked Right Past Ex-BF Calvin Harris At Grammy Awards 2024; Here's How DJ Reacted

The Midnights singer made History by lifting the golden gramophone for the fourth time under the Album of the Year category. But as inspiring as the 34 year old’s speech was, so were the many controversies that unfolded on the night of the 66th Grammys. Taylor Swift was already being picked upon for allegedly ignoring Celine Dion while receiving the award. As that sorted, another clipping resurfaced where the Blank Space singer went past her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. Did DJ react to this? Get all details inside.

Did Taylor Swift walk past DJ at 66th Grammys?

Yes. A viral tik tok video shows the awkward run in of the two, at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Calvin Harris is a producer, DJ and the Lover singer’s ex boyfriend. Trevor Noah jokes about Taylor being late to the stage, but he never hinted at any beef between the two ex lovers. Calvin Harris did not win the Best Pop Dance Recording Award. It was awarded to Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam. The couple has been broken up for more than eight years, and were only last seen at the 2016 Music Awards publicly. It was just 60 days after their breakup initially. The ex-couple is speculated to have dated from March 2015 to June 2016.

Was DJ and Taylor Swift’s breakup full of bad blood?

Yes and no. To the public it all looked fine initially until DJ secretly pulled a song named This is What You Came For created by Calvin Harris, performed by Rihanna under a Pseudonym. This annoyed the now married DJ to send out angry tweets on his ex-girlfriend via then Twitter. Though now deleted, the post referenced Taylor’s problems with Katy Perry. The Twitter post read, "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do.” He also added, "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it." This happened in July 2016. Dj soon took his words down and explained it was a wrong instinct. Now married to Vick Hope, he is happy and our Swift is already with Travis Kelce. So that is a win-win. While more updates on Taylor Swift are brought to you, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

