‘Just A Couple Of Songs': Calvin Harris' Wife Vick Hope Reveals She Listens To Taylor Swift's Songs When He Is Away From Home

Swiftie magic is everywhere. TV and radio presenter Vick Hope recently opened up about a hilarious truth that concerns her husband Calvin Harris and his famous ex Taylor Swift. Hosts Vick Hope, Katie Thistleton, and Jamie Laing ranted about doing things when their partners are away in the latest episode of the BB Radio 1 show, Going Home with Vick, Katie, and Jamie, on Monday.

The episode titled, “When the boys are away…” carried Vick Hope’s revelation about enjoying Taylor Swift songs when Harris is away. She also fangirled over the Cruel Summer songstress and her pop music. Hope revealed she does it to get her “little fill” of Swift’s songs.

Calvin Harris' wife is a Swiftie

The British journalist seemed unbothered by her husband’s dating history with Taylor Swift. Although Hope was reluctant to disclose her secret activity, she gave in after a show listener admitted that they listen to “all the tunes he hates while I dance.” "That's good. You can listen to all of the music he hates while he's out of the house,” the 34-year-old author said before adding, “As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift."

While co-host Katie burst into laughter, Hope noted, "That's just when I get my little fill — just a little fill.” The Vick and Jordan star spoke highly of the 14-time Grammy winner’s musical flair and shared, “Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done."

The April 8 episode quickly became popular amongst Swifties. One fan posted the bit on X with the caption, “calvin harris' wife just said she listens to taylor swift when hes not home.” Other fans dropped in equally enthusiastic comments. A fan quipped in the comments, “vic hope for prime minister” whereas another acknowledged Harris’s “worldwide famous and adored” ex, Swift.

Hope and Harris exchanged vows in September 2023 and have been dating since 2022. The couple made star appearances at the 2024 Grammy Awards and BRIT Awards.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris's dating history

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris dated for 15 months between 2015 and 2016, finally ending things around March 2016. Their breakup became highly publicized after the EDM artist denied collaborating with then-girlfried, Swift. The matter escalated after a Taylor Swift rep broke the news about the singer lending her songwriting abilities to her ex Calvin Harris during their relationship.

Swift had written Harris’s hit track, This Is What You Came For featuring Rihanna, under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. Earlier, the Scottish DJ had made a statement denying any collaboration with Swift, despite her being part of the song. "You know, we haven't even spoken about it. I can't see it happening, though," Harris said in an interview, per Entertainment Tonight.

After the truth about the track’s lyric writer made headlines, Harrish defended his stance on social media. "And she sings on a little bit of it too. Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual. I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym,” Harris once said on X. Following the public scrutiny, the 40-year-old record producer expressed his disappointment on the publicized “aftermath” of the relationship.

