Back in 2015, Taylor Swift-related Twitter drama was alive and well again, though it wasn't Swift who instigated it that time. Depending on where your pop allegiances lay, the agitator was either Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, or DJ-producer Calvin Harris, who was dating Swift. Here's what happened.

It all started when Zayn Malik retweeted a tweet from the account @FemaleTexts that negatively compared Swift to fellow pop star Miley Cyrus. The tweet included a screenshot of an interview with TIME in which Swift said fans disappointed by her withdrawal from Spotify could still get her music on iTunes. It also included a quote from Cyrus explaining that she had already "made [her] money" and that she didn't care if “no one buys [her] album,” along with a description of Cyrus's Happy Hippie Foundation, which benefited LGBT youth. The tweet concluded, "The difference is astounding."

But Calvin Harris was not about to let a former boy-bander imply via the medium of retweet that his girlfriend was only in it for the money. So he fired back at Malik, explaining that Swift's business decision wasn't about her personal wealth but about what was fair for other musicians trying to earn a living in a series of strongly-worded tweets. Then Malik responded to Harris' response with some choice words of his own. Checkout what Zyan said,

Taylor's current boyfriend isn't a musician?

Taylor Swift is currently in a relationship with Travis Kelce, a professional football player for the Kansas City Chiefs. Recent photos of Swift attending one of Kelce's games and the two leaving together in a car have sparked speculation about their romantic involvement. Kelce even sported an outfit reminiscent of Swift's 1989 album, adding fuel to the rumors.

This marks a departure from Swift's previous relationships, which have primarily involved musicians and actors. However, the connection between Taylor and Travis has been developing for some time, suggesting that they may be entering a new phase in their respective lives. It's unclear whether Taylor is embracing a football-themed era or if Kelce is drawing inspiration from her music, but their connection has certainly captured the attention of fans and media alike. As their relationship continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how this new dynamic will influence their personal and professional lives.

