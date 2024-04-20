YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested in Utah on Felony Charges

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, also known as Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was arrested in Utah on a total of six counts. This includes possessing a dangerous weapon and engaging in criminal activity. The Cache County Sheriff's Office arrested him with no bail established.

Lesser charges against YoungBoy include possession of other controlled narcotics, identity theft, forgery, and obtaining or attempting to obtain drugs or prescription medications. The Louisiana-born rapper, who has had notable cameos on songs by Juice WRLD, Tyler, the Creator, and Migos, has been under severe house arrest following two arrests that occurred during the production of a music video in 2020.

YoungBoy's Legal Journey: Recent Updates

After sixteen people were arrested on drug and weapon charges in March 2021, following YoungBoy's discovery of two firearms while filming a music video in an abandoned area, he was facing a criminal charge.

For the firearms charges, he is awaiting trial. Despite his hit song "Make No Sense," he was not given more studio time, even though a federal judge in December relaxed his house arrest so he could attend mental health sessions.

YoungBoy's Legal Path and Personal Reflections

In 2022, YoungBoy was acquitted of the charge of "knowingly" carrying a pistol in connection with an unrelated Los Angeles incident during a separate arrest. After a short foot pursuit, the rapper was pulled over by the LAPD and taken into custody after they found a pistol under the passenger seat of his vehicle.

A district court judge made the decision to forbid the use of YoungBoy's lyrics as evidence during that trial. The rapper declared in a 2023 Billboard cover story that he intended to convert to Mormonism and that he regretted his violent songs.

