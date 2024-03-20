On 20th March 2024, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's friend Vinay Yadav was arrested by the Noida police in connection to the snake venom case. Elvish is currently in a 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested on 17th March 2024 followed by a few rounds of interrogation.

Vinay Yadav arrested in snake venom case

Vinay Yadav is Elvish Yadav's close friend and the duo used to hang out a lot. Reports suggest that Vinay owns a restaurant in Gurugram wherein Elvish and his other friends would hang out quite often. Vinay went all out to support Elvish during his stay in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. He was also present on the sets of the show on the finale day. When asked by media about his involvement in the case, Vinay stated that Elvish is a friend but they never went to rave parties and have never used any intoxicants.

Another accused Ishwar, who was arrested this afternoon claimed to have never met Elvish Yadav and stated that he has no connection in the case.

Take a look at Elvish Yadav's recent video on Instagram:

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Additional DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi issued a video-recorded statement wherein he mentioned that Elvish, Vinay, and Ishwar were involved in arranging and supplying snake venom.

More about the snake venom case

On November 3, 2024, Noida Police raided a rave party followed by a tip-off about snake venom being used for intoxication. The officials seized nine snakes and snake venom from the party. Six people were accused in the case including Elvish. While five were already arrested, the interrogation was on with Elvish.

Elvish Yadav pleaded innocent and mentioned that he had nothing to do with the case. He also stated that he would cooperate with the police officials for the legal proceedings.

