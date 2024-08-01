‘You're Better Prepared': Top Chef Star Michael Voltaggio Welcomes 3rd Child 20 Years After Having Daughters

Michael Voltaggio, the popular chef and former Top Chef champion, welcomed his third child in June, a significant milestone given that it happened after two decades. Voltaggio, 45, is embracing a new approach to parenting that reflects both his personal maturation and his expanding duties.

Voltaggio spoke about his experience since the birth of his first child in 1999, noting that his life has changed dramatically. The passage of time has resulted in a better understanding of parenthood and a deeper appreciation for the difficulties and rewards of raising children. This shift in his parenting approach occurs as he juggles a demanding work schedule, including various job assignments and projects.

Voltaggio makes intriguing comparisons between his professional background in cooking and his experiences as a parent, in addition to his role as a father. His vast experience working in high-stress restaurant settings and on reality cooking shows like Top Chef has given him special insights into how to balance his personal and professional lives.

In a recent interview at MGM National Harbour in Maryland's Voltaggio Steak House, Michael Voltaggio talked about how his years of experience have benefited him in his present role. He claimed that his past experience had better equipped him to manage the introduction of the new menu and that this experience was comparable to working with his brother Bryan at their restaurants.

In addition, Michael discussed his role as a dad to Echo, the newborn baby that he and his wife Bria recently welcomed. He said that he feels more prepared now and that his perspective on parenting has changed from when he had his first child. This demonstrates how his experiences have helped in his professional and personal growth.

Michael talks about the important lessons he and his ex-wife, Kerri Voltaggio-Trout, have learned from their older children, Olivia (25) and Sophia (20). He acknowledges that they have been candid with him regarding his parenting style. Michael admits that he has given their criticism—both the good and the bad—a lot of thought.

He has sought advice from his daughters on how he may have been a better father and recognizes that he wants to avoid making the same mistakes twice. Michael is aware that his kids value his time more than material goods. He felt that he was carrying out his parental duty by putting in a lot of work and making a good living. But he now understands how much more important it is to spend quality time with his kids.

Michael feels guilty for not spending more time with his kids. He comes to the conclusion that spending time with loved ones is more important than having material belongings, making it the most important lesson he has learned.



