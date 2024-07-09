'You’re Missed So Much': Heather Morris Opens Up About Heartbreaking Demise Of Naya Rivera Four Years Ago

Naya Rivera’s death four years ago still pains Heather Morris. At the age of 33, Rivera drowned when boating with her four-year-old son.

Heather Morris remembers her late friend Naya Rivera

Four years later, following this tragic incident on July 8th, Morris, 37, paid tribute to her close friend and former Glee castmate via Instagram. She posted an old photo of them together and shared how she felt time had flown by so fast but that the pain was still very real and eternal for her. Morris, who played nurse-turned-girlfriend to Santana Lopez (Rivera), often thinks that Rivera is guiding her.

She captioned, "I can’t believe it’s been 4 years...boy how time flies. Yet every year I’m taken by surprise how much it still hurts. We grew up together, fell apart, and came back together in such a beautiful way. God, you’re missed so much."

Heather Morris' heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera

On the same day the incident took place, a search team was deployed at Lake Piru, Ventura County. During this time, some of the cast members, including Morris, were there to support each other. After they found Rivera’s body, Morris wrote an emotional caption showing their sons playing together because it meant a lot to Rivera.

Morris said that they had a falling out but ended up reconciling before labeling Naya Rivera as being stronger than anyone else she knew. From Rivera, Morris learned about mourning in company and its relation to beauty, strength, and resilience.

Advertisement

Morris wrote about learning from Rivera, "The utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend."

She continued, "I speak to you every day because I know you're still with me, and even though I'm feeling greedy that we don't get more time together," she cherishes every moment they have spent together and holds it close to her heart.

ALSO READ: 'Carrying My Daughter': Glee Star Lea Michele Reveals Gender Of Her Second Child In Sweet Mother's Day Post