Tom Holland Once Called THIS Habit Of Zendaya 'The Most Stressful Experience Ever'; Find Out

The Spider-Man actor and actress are in love! Even though they tried to keep it low-key, everyone noticed how cute they are together. Tom Holland just spilled the beans on what makes him anxious about Zendaya and revealed some details about their cozy indoor dates. Curious to know what the Uncharted actor shared? Check it out.

Which habit of Zendaya gives Tom Holland a stressful experience?

While food is a way to anyone’s heart, Tom Holland pats his back for being a good cook. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 27-year-old boasted his cooking skills modestly. He said, "I would consider myself a good cook.” He also revealed how Zendaya reacts to his cooking skills. Regarding that, he says, "Zendaya doesn't seem to like my cooking, but the upside to me cooking over Zendaya cooking is that I'll finish with 10 digits -- and if Zendaya cooks, she'll slice one of her fingers off.” The way in which the Euphoria actress chops vegetables, gets Tom stressed.

He mischievously says, "I don't know why she decides to chop up vegetables like she's some sort of samurai," and also adds, "It is the most stressful experience ever." For this reason, Tom sticks to the majority of the cooking. Tom also reveals how Zendaya gets herself into medical mishaps while cooking. During the shoot of The Crowded Room, the actor revealed, "I came home, I saw an empty kitchen with food everywhere, a really bloody rag and a knife and I was like, 'Oh my god, what's happened?' and she cut herself, like really badly too.” But this is one of the many times such a thing has happened with Zendaya while cooking, the actor winds up chirpily.

Did Zendaya reveal her kitchen accident on Instagram?

Yes. Zendaya has also been quite open about her kitchen injuries. Her accidents make Tom, “blackout” as he revealed in the ET interview. However, in July 2022, Zendaya took to Instagram and showed her finger bandaged in gauze, covered in blood with the caption, "See now... this is why I don't cook." The two have been paired together since 2016 after they first appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While we wait to see what Zendaya and Tom are up to, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

