'Hope you hurt less': BTS' Jungkook sends delayed new year wishes; shares excitement for reunion with ARMY

BTS' Jungkook is currently serving in the military, but he can't wait to reunite with his bandmates and meet ARMYs. Recently, he sent warm New Year's wishes to fans, expressing his excitement about being discharged in a few months.

On January 8, Jungkook took to Weverse and penned a heartfelt post. Fans were overjoyed to receive this surprise message from him. He wrote:

"I’m late with my New Year’s greeting. Hello, this is Jungkook. It’s the year I get discharged and the year we meet ARMY again. But it doesn’t seem like there’s a big change in my heart. As always, I just have a lot of desire to see you."

He shared that he can’t wait to be discharged, revealing that he has been focusing on his growth to return with something great for ARMY.

"I want to say it’s a bit overwhelming because I miss you so much. It’s already January 8th. Is everyone doing well?" Jungkook wrote, urging fans to take care of their health and showing his deep care for them.

"I hope you hurt just a little less. And may it be a night where no stray thoughts bother you when you lie down to sleep. Let’s wait a little longer. I love you," his warm words melted the hearts of many fans.

Check out his Weverse post here:

Jungkook is set to be discharged from his mandatory military service in June. He enlisted back in December 2023 alongside Jimin, through the buddy system. Fans are looking forward to his reunion with his bandmates. He is also expected to make his solo comeback. It's been over a year since his debut solo album GOLDEN arrived. Although, in June 2024, he released a new song for BTS FESTA, an official solo release is yet to arrive.

