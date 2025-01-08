Lee Min Ki, Lee Bo Young confirm lead roles in Korean remake of Canadian mystery series Marry Kills People; character details inside

Lee Min Ki and Lee Bo Young are all set for their upcoming drama Marry Kills People (working title). It is the highly-anticipated Korean remake of the Canadian series of the same name. the work will be helmed by the director of globally his series Taxi Driver.

On January 8, MBC announced the 2025 drama lineup including Marry Kills People. The channel confirmed that Lee Bo Young and Lee Min Ki will be leading this long-awaited Korean adaption.

Marry Kills People is a black comedy drama that unfolds the story of a doctor who illegally assists critically ill people with euthanasia and a detective who is determined to take down her business.

Lee Bo Young will embody the role of Woo So Jung. She is a veteran emergency medical doctor who lives a dual life. While most know her as a professional saving lives for years, she also illegally assists terminally ill people with euthanasia. The actress is known for portraying complex characters in works like Mine, I Can Hear Your Voice, Agency, and more. She is expected to perfectly portray the nuance of the role.

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ki will be seen as Jo Hyun Woo. He is a terminally ill patient suffering from a brain tumor. His charming personality hides a dark secret that begins to unfold after he crosses paths with Doctor Woo So Jung. He is also expected to deliver an outstanding performance. Lee Min Ki has previously shown his diverse skills in works like Because This is My First Life, My Liberation Notes, and more.

Previously, it was reported that Kang Ki Young would also star in this drama as the accomplice of Woo So Jung. Marry Kills People will be directed by PD Park Joon Woo. He is known for directing Lee Je Hoon and Esom starrer Taxi Driver, and Doctor Detective. Lee Min Ki recently collaborated with him on the ENA drama Crash.

