Jungkook's GOLDEN becomes first K-pop album to surpass 3M sales on Hanteo, shattering 30 year old record

BTS member Jungkook has started the new year with a bang as he becomes the first K-pop soloist to surpass 3 million album sales on Hanteo, surpassing the previous record of 2.86 million, held by Kim Gun Mo's 1995 album Wrongful Meeting or Wrongful Encounter for 30 long years.

Announced on October 3 by BIGHIT MUSIC and released on November 3, 2023, GOLDEN consists of 11 songs of varied genres. The songs include — 3D (featuring Jack Harlow), Closer to You (featuring Major Lazer), Seven (featuring Latto) - clean and explicit versions, Standing Next to You, Yes or No, Please Don't Change, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, Shot Glass of Tears. From groovy music to heartfelt vocals, each one of the tracks has a different vibe.

Watch the music video of Jungkook’s Standing Next To You here:

Jungkook really lived up to his title of golden maknae with his album GOLDEN as it has been achieving groundbreaking success right from its release, even till date. In the first week after its release, GOLDEN recorded 214.6 million streams on Spotify, making it the most-streamed debut album by an Asian solo artist. The album also debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and 7 of the album's songs including Standing Next to You, Seven, 3D, Yes or No, Too Much, Please Don’t Change and Hate You trended in Global Spotify's top 200 list.

Another remarkable feat achieved by the album on the day of its release was its selling of 2,147,389 copies, as per the Hanteo Chart data. It was the first time in Hanteo history that a soloist's album crossed the 2M sales mark on the very first day of its drop in the market.

On December 3, 2024 Jungkook's docuseries I AM STILL ORIGINAL premiered on the streaming platform Disney+ at 5 PM KST. It included additional performances from his album GOLDEN, and showcased his musical journey, including the creation process of his solo album. Watch the trailer here:

Currently, the record-breaking K-pop idol, Jeon Jungkook, is serving his mandatory 18-month military service. He is scheduled to complete the national obligation on 11 June, 2025.

