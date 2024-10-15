Stranger co-stars Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Hyuk are in talks to reunite for mystery drama Lady Dior, helmed by My Name's director

Lee Jun Hyuk is in talks to be cast for the upcoming mystery drama Lady Dior. Earlier it was reported that Shin Hye Sun is also in talks to lead the drama. If the actors do take up the project, they will be reuniting on screen after 7 years. They have also worked together on the drama Stranger which was released in 2017.

On October 15, it was reported that actor Lee Jun Hyuk has been offered the lead in the drama Lady Dior. His agency Ace Factory, also said, "There is no confirmation and we are discussing the project". An official from Shin Hye Sun's agency, NSENM, also stated, "We have received a proposal for Lady Dior but nothing has been confirmed yet."

Lady Dior is a crime mystery drama that traces a woman's desire and ambition to build a luxury brand even if the products are fake. Shin Hye Sun will be appearing as Sarah Kim, who is Korean-American. She is a rare criminal who creates a fictional luxury brand and scams against upper-class people.

The broadcast and production details have not been disclosed yet. The drama will include 8 episodes and will be streaming on OTT.

Lady Dior has been written by Chu Song Yeon. Kim Jin Min, who is known for hits like My Name, Extracurricular, Lawless Lawyer, and more, will be directing the film.

Lee Jun Hyuk made his debut in 2007 with the drama First Wives Club. He has worked in various hits like City Hunter, Are You Human Too, Vigilante and Dong Jae, the Good or the Bastard.

Actor Shin Hye Sun has proven her talent as an actor with her versatility and amazing performances in various dramas like Mr Queen, See You In My 19th Life, Still 17, Angel’s Last Mission, and more. Shin Hye Sun made her debut in 2012 with the drama School 2013.

