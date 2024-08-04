Happy Jeon Mi Do Day: Revisiting her doctor-musician character in Jo Jung Suk starrer Hospital Playlist that won hearts

Jeon Mi Do is one of the most talented actresses currently reigning in the Korean film and TV industry. Over the years, she expanded her horizon delving into many genres. However, she is a veteran when it comes to taking part in slice-of-life series and her performance in Hospital Playlist boasts that.

Hospital Playlist plot summary

Hospital Playlist is a heart-warming drama about five doctors in their forties, who have been great friends since their medical school. Now, while working between death and life, they transform into after-work musicians, relieving the day’s stress. Through their own band, they connect with each other and music.

Jeon Mi Do’s layered role in Hospital Playlist

In Hospital Playlist, Jeon Mi Do personifies an extremely talented character, who is as good with a guitar as she is with a scalpel. She takes on the role of Chae Song Hwa, the only female in the five doctors' friends group. She works as an associate professor of neurosurgery.

She is highly regarded for her skills. From performing hundreds of successful surgeries to treating her patients kindly, Song Hwa is the definition of a ‘perfect doctor’. On top of that, she boasts a bright and cheerful personality that charms everyone.

Jeon Mi Do’s friendship with the five doctors

At one glance, it may seem like Song Hwa is lucky to be among four male friends who treat her with so much respect. But at the same time, her presence in the group plays a bigger role. After throwing away their smocks after work, the quintet instantly takes on their instruments.

Song Hwa is the bassist in the band, and also in their friendship. Just like with her tempo, she guides everyone to a rhythmic foundation, she also brings harmony to their chaotic lives.

Overall, she is also lucky to find her best friends among her bandmates and fellow doctors. From sorrows to joy, she gets more than a shoulder to rely on at any time.

Jeon Mi Do’s character knows self-love in Hospital Playlist

One thing that always makes Song Hwa’s character interesting is how she takes care of herself amid her very busy schedule. She loves camping alone in the woods. While setting up a tent on your own might seem like an exhausting idea to many, it is stimulating for the neurosurgeon.

On the other hand, material things also give her the kick for the day. She loves treating herself with time-o-time purchases, like a coffee maker or a car! Song Hwa is a doctor who teaches us that everything in life is important, but above all, self-love takes the top spot. In order to live a happy life, you must know how to make yourself happy.

Jeon Mi Do’s character knows how to set boundaries

Setting boundaries for yourself is the most important thing to do in life it teaches you to be better at social relationships. Learn from Song Hwa, who despite meeting many people throughout the day knows how to earn her space.

Her weekend escapades can be counted among this. There was a scene where she was offered to do a televised interview, but she refused to do it as her schedule was pancaked.

When the individual continued to persuade her saying that she would be famous after the show, Song Hwa still declined. She knew that the extra task would just add to the list of many, causing an imbalance in her work-life balance.

Overall, her character just teaches how to stay mentally grounded among all the chaos.

Jeon Mi Do and Jo Jung Suk’s ‘special’ relationship

Chae Song Hwa and Ik Jun (played by Jo Jung Suk) have an incredibly strong friendship from the beginning. But she could see his love confession coming from miles away. Although, Song Hwa is very fond of Ik Jun, is she in love with him? That’s the question that ponders in viewers' minds.

On multiple occasions, she has reiterated her wish to live a single life. Through her camping alone and taking a leave from work for a year, Song Hwa showed again and again that she loves an independent life.

However, despite everything, she knows how to keep moving forward, After all, she is one of the most well-rounded female characters ever created in K-drama history.

Is Jeon Mi Do an antagonist in Hospital Playlist?

Song Hwa is often considered an antagonist in Hospital Playlist. Well, not just a typical one but many scenes have led viewers to believe that. Especially, her need to live alone may hurt others sometimes.

While it was clear from many scenes that Ik Jun was in love with her, Song Hwa kept giving mixed signals. She holds a secret pain and disappointment against him for an incident that happened almost 22 years ago.

Her intricately complex character shows a different portrayal of the antagonist, who only appears to be one in viewers' eyes after certain scenes.

Overall, Jeon Mi Do’s nuanced portrayal of Song Hwa evokes many emotions in the Hospital Playlist. When she reprised her role in season 2, viewers had high hopes and the actress didn’t disappoint. She is so brilliant at acting as Song Hwa that it makes viewers question everything they have figured out about the role.

On this day, we wish Jein Mi Do a very happy birthday!

