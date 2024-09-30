Hospital Playlist’s Yoo Yeon Seok to transform into lawyer with THIS ability in upcoming drama God and Law Firm

Yoo Yeon Seok, the talented actor is gearing up for his next lead role. As per the latest reports, he is confirmed to lead the upcoming drama God and Law Firm. He will transform into a lawyer with special ability. The filming is set to begin early next year.

On September 30, a Korean media outlet reported that Yoo Yeon Seok had confirmed his appearance in the upcoming drama God and Law Firm. He will play the lead role of a lawyer who has a special ability to see ghosts.

The work is set to be helmed by director Shin Jung Hoon, who previously directed One Dollar Lawyer. He is expected to showcase his outstanding acting skills once again, capturing the intricate character of the lawyer.

In particular, with recent dramas featuring lawyer characters as protagonists, God and Law Firm is already raising much anticipation. Meanwhile, the production team plans on completing the casting and pre-production soon with the goal of beginning filming early next year.

Yoo Yeon Seok is a talented Korean actor boasting almost two decades of an extraordinary acting career. Having made his debut in Park Chan Wook’s acclaimed 2003 film Oldboy, he quickly rose to fame. However, before kickstarting his full-fledged career, he took a break to prepare, only returning to the screen with medical drama General Hospital 2.

Yoo Yeon Seok garnered explosive popularity after starring in the 2013 drama Reply 1994, Following his breakthrough, he bagged many high-profile projects like Whistle Blower, The Royal Tailor, and Youth Over Flowers. He marked his first leading role in the super hit rom-com Warm and Cozy.

Some of his other works are Hospital Playlist, Dr. Romantic, The Interest of Love, and A Bloody Lucky Day. Mr. Sunshine, A Werewolf Boy, The Beauty Inside, and more.

Currently, he is gearing up for his upcoming romantic thriller The Number You Have Dialed with Chae Soo Bin, Jang Gyuri, and Heo Nam Jun. The drama will premiere on MBC this November. He is also set to reunite with Park Chan Wook after years in his upcoming thriller film The Ax.

