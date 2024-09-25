Park Shin Hye to appear as first guest on Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok's variety show Whenever Possible

Park Shin Hye will be appearing as the first guest on the upcoming variety show Whenever Possible which is hosted by Yoo Yeon Seok and Yoo Jae Suk. The show will be returning as a regular program as confirmed by the network.

On September 25, SBS announced that Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok's Whenever Possible will be returning as a regular program starting October 15. New episodes will be airing every Tuesday. Additionally, The Judge From Hell actress Park Shin Hye will be appearing as the first guest on the show. In the show, the hosts visit ordinary people when they get time and try to bring luck into their lives.

Park Shin Hye started her career early as a child actor in 2003 with the dramas Nonstop 4 and Stairway to Heaven. Some of her most popular works include The Heirs, Doctor Slump, Pinocchio, Doctors, and You’re Beautiful. Moreover, she is also a singer and a model. She is currently appearing in the ongoing crime fantasy The Judge From Hell.

Yoo Yeon Seok made his debut in 2003 with the critically acclaimed film Oldboy. His first appearance in a drama was in 2008 with General Hospital Season 2. The actor has showcased his versatility as he has appeared in various roles throughout his career. He has acted in hits like Architecture 101, Hospital Playlist, Mr Sunshine, Reply 1994, Narco-Saints, and more.

Yoo Jae Suk is a very popular host and entertainer in South Korea. He is also lovingly called the MC of the Nation. The comedian’s latest projects include Playou Level Up: Villain's World Season 2 for which he was the main host and The Zone: Survival Mission Season 2 2023 in which he was a cast member.

