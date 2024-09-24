Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri set to star in new K-drama The Number You Have Dialed

Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri are set to star in a new drama together! On September 24, MBC confirmed the cast for its upcoming Friday-Saturday drama titled The Number You Have Dialed (literal translation). The series will feature these talented actors in lead roles.

Based on a web novel, The Number You Have Dialed follows the romance of a couple who enter a marriage of convenience and receive a threatening phone call that complicates their lives.

Yoo Yeon Seok will play Baek Sa Eon, a man who seems to have it all—an impressive family background, looks, and talent. He is the youngest spokesperson for the Blue House, with a résumé that includes roles as a war correspondent, hostage negotiation expert, and star anchor of a public broadcast.

Despite his outstanding credentials and strict self-discipline, Baek Sa Eon conceals a cold demeanor in his relationship with his wife, Hong Hee Joo, as they maintain the façade of a marriage that’s merely for show.

Chae Soo Bin portrays Hong Hee Joo, the wife of Baek Sa Eon. After experiencing a traumatic incident in her childhood, she developed a speech disorder but became a skilled sign language interpreter. Although she and Baek Sa Eon are in an arranged marriage and live as a couple of convenience, her life takes a dramatic turn when she is kidnapped by a mysterious figure, prompting her to seek a new direction.

Heo Nam Jun plays Ji Sang Woo, a charming psychiatrist known for his good looks and warm personality. He also runs a mystery-focused YouTube channel with 200,000 subscribers, where he explores and discusses unsolved cases. However, his passion for mysteries takes a dark turn when he becomes embroiled in an irreversible incident.

Jang Gyuri plays Na Yu Ri, a broadcast announcer, who is bright, lovable, and possesses both stunning looks and natural charm. A graduate of a prestigious university, she admires Baek Sa Eon, a former senior anchor, viewing him as her role model. However, she is unaware that his wife is Hong Hee Joo, the sign language interpreter she works with on the news.

The Number You Have Dialed is currently in production and is set to air in November.

