How fans celebrated BTS star V’s solo debut album Layover’s 1 year anniversary; Check PICS and Videos

V, the famous K-pop singer and member of BTS, a year ago dropped his highly awaited solo debut album Layover and now his fans are happily celebrating 1 year of its release. Fans today have taken to Twitter to celebrate Layover’s 1 year anniversary and express their elation over BTS’ V’s release which has successfully completed a year.

On September 8, 2024, V’s fans from all over the world took to X (previously Twitter) to express their delight over the BTS member’s solo debut album Layover completing 1 year since its release.

BTS’ V’s fans celebrated 1 year anniversary of Layover in many ways. Some fans held a “Tae” party, some had cupcakes while some shared iconic moments from the album.

See how fans celebrated BTS’ V’s solo debut album Layover’s 1st anniversary here:

V marked his solo debut with the release of his album Layover a year ago on September 8, 2023, alongside a serene music video for the lead track Slow Dancing. Layover consists of 6 tracks Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a Piano version of Slow Dancing. All the songs were accompanied by a music video except for the piano version.

Layover sold over 1.67 million copies on its release day and set a new record for the highest-selling album by a K-pop artist on the first day in the Hanteo chart’s history. Furthermore, the album debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart making V one of the highest charting K-pop soloists on the chart at the time.

V also known as Kim Taehyung is a popular singer, songwriter, and member of the worldwide famous K-pop boy band BTS. V released his first solo song Scenery on January 30, 2019, on SoundCloud. The song was written, and composed and the cover art was photographed by the singer himself.

He later followed it with solo singles Winter Bear and Snow Flower, all the tracks including Scenery were finally commercially released on sterwaming platforms on August 28 last year.

Most recently, V released his comeback single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, alongside a time loop themed music video.

