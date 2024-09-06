HYBE withdraws copyright claims on BTS’ V’s fan cams after ARMY demands response; removed videos now accessible

Recently, fans found out that some of BTS’ V’s fan cams with millions of views have been copyrighted and subsequently removed from YouTube. Many started to blame HYBE, asking them to treat the K-pop idol equally. On X, “Taehyung is BTS too” started trending, with outpouring demands of asking clarity. Following the outpouring reaction, HYBE has now lifted the copyright claims.

On September 6, a popular BTS fan channel on YouTube named MOMBO revealed that most of the fan cams uploaded on the channel are back. Previously, the channel received a notification of HYBE’s copyright claims and subsequently, the fan cams were removed. After the company withdrew their copyright claims, the videos can be accessed again.

Yesterday, fans were extremely disappointed to learn about the deletion as most of these clips have over 1 million views. Moreover, fan cams are also a way for artists to expand their global fandom as International fans who are unable to attend concerts all the time, get a glimpse of it through these clips.

For the unversed, on September 5, suddenly “Taehyung is BTS too” started trending on Twitter. It was soon revealed that ARMYs found out that V was the only member whose fan cams were copyrighted years after the original upload time.

Fans started accusing HYBE of suspicious mistreatment, asking for clarity. After the hashtag garnered over 65,000 tweets within a day, it became a hot topic in the K-pop world.

Although HYBE has now withdrawn copyright claims from most videos, there are more fan cams that have been removed. ARMYs are still trending the aforementioned hashtag and even mailing the agency demanding swift action.

On the work front, back in March, V made his solo comeback with a digital single titled FRI(END)S. The song became an instant success, further solidifying V’s position as a star soloist.

He is now completing his mandatory military service from which he is set to be discharged in June 2025. Then, he will reunite with his bandmates to resume BTS activities. Hopefully, fans will be able to see more of Solosist V next year.

