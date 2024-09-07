2024 The Fact Music Awards Day 1 Winners List: BTS' V, Stray Kids, Lim Young Woong, and more take prestigious trophies home

The 2024 The Fact Music Awards have unfolded with a spectacular start at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, marking the first time this prestigious event is held outside South Korea. Organized by The Fact and Fan N Star, the awards celebrate the most significant contributors to the Hallyu Wave, spotlighting the global impact of South Korean culture. This year, the event also emphasizes its international reach, with performances and participation from a star-studded lineup of K-pop’s finest.

Day 1 of the awards featured high-energy performances from top artists, including EVNNE, TWS, NEXZ, WOOAH, NiziU, Kep1er, and nSSign, to name a few. Additionally, ITZY, aespa, JO1, NewJeans, &TEAM, xikers, KISS OF LIFE, NCT WISH, and UNIS are set to perform on the final day, September 8.

The event, hosted by Girls’ Generation's Seohyun and TV personality Jun Hyun Moo, who return for their third consecutive year as MCs, delivers promised excitement and surprises. With free live streaming on platforms like Hellolive, TBS, and Lemino, fans worldwide are in for a treat.

The red carpet began at 4:30 JST, followed by the official broadcast at 6:30 JST, as fans eagerly awaited to see who would take home the night's prestigious trophies, with stars like BTS' V, Stray Kids, and Lim Young Woong among the big winners.

Check out the complete list of 2024 The Fact Music Awards winners:

Artist of the Year (Bosang)

Kim Jae Joong

NiziU

TWS

Best Music

Summer - Lim Young Woong for Home

- Lim Young Woong for Home Winter - Lim Young Woong for Do or Die

Global Generation Award

KEP1ER

Four Star Award

Next Leader Award

TWS

Hot Potential Award

YOUNG POSSE

WOOAH

Global Hot Trend Award

n.SSign

EVNNE

Hottest Award

NEXZ

Angel N Star Award

Lim Young Woong

Fan N Star Choice (Solo)

Lim Young Woong

Fan N Star Choice (Group)

PLAVE

Today’s Choice Award

TWS

Hot Stage of the Year

Kim Jae Joong

If you wish to watch day 2 of the 2024 The Fact Music Awards, tune into free live streaming on platforms like Hellolive, TBS, or Lemino, as the red carpet unfolds at 1 pm IST followed by the final show at 3 pm IST.

