2024 The Fact Music Awards Day 1 Winners List: BTS' V, Stray Kids, Lim Young Woong, and more take prestigious trophies home

The 2024 The Fact Music Awards kicked off with a star-studded Day 1, where BTS' V, Stray Kids, Lim Young Woong, and more claimed prestigious trophies. Check out the complete winners' list below!
The 2024 The Fact Music Awards have unfolded with a spectacular start at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, marking the first time this prestigious event is held outside South Korea. Organized by The Fact and Fan N Star, the awards celebrate the most significant contributors to the Hallyu Wave, spotlighting the global impact of South Korean culture. This year, the event also emphasizes its international reach, with performances and participation from a star-studded lineup of K-pop’s finest.
Day 1 of the awards featured high-energy performances from top artists, including EVNNE, TWS, NEXZ, WOOAH, NiziU, Kep1er, and nSSign, to name a few. Additionally, ITZY, aespa, JO1, NewJeans, &TEAM, xikers, KISS OF LIFE, NCT WISH, and UNIS are set to perform on the final day, September 8.
The event, hosted by Girls’ Generation's Seohyun and TV personality Jun Hyun Moo, who return for their third consecutive year as MCs, delivers promised excitement and surprises. With free live streaming on platforms like Hellolive, TBS, and Lemino, fans worldwide are in for a treat.
The red carpet began at 4:30 JST, followed by the official broadcast at 6:30 JST, as fans eagerly awaited to see who would take home the night's prestigious trophies, with stars like BTS' V, Stray Kids, and Lim Young Woong among the big winners.
Check out the complete list of 2024 The Fact Music Awards winners:
Artist of the Year (Bosang)
- Kim Jae Joong
- NiziU
- TWS
Best Music
- Spring - BTS' V for FRI(END)S
- Summer - Lim Young Woong for Home
- Winter - Lim Young Woong for Do or Die
Global Generation Award
- KEP1ER
Four Star Award
Next Leader Award
- TWS
Hot Potential Award
- YOUNG POSSE
- WOOAH
Global Hot Trend Award
- n.SSign
- EVNNE
Hottest Award
- NEXZ
Angel N Star Award
- Lim Young Woong
Fan N Star Choice (Solo)
- Lim Young Woong
Fan N Star Choice (Group)
- PLAVE
Today’s Choice Award
- TWS
Hot Stage of the Year
- Kim Jae Joong
If you wish to watch day 2 of the 2024 The Fact Music Awards, tune into free live streaming on platforms like Hellolive, TBS, or Lemino, as the red carpet unfolds at 1 pm IST followed by the final show at 3 pm IST.
