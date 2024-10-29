HYBE CEO apologizes for malicious content about K-pop idols in leaked document; Denies suspicions of reverse viral marketing

HYBE recently got embroiled in a controversy after an internal document, which was first introduced at the parliamentary audit, got leaked on social media. The music industry report had malicious content directed toward K-pop groups from other agencies. The HYBE CEO has issued an official apology regarding the same and also promised to reach out to the other companies.

On October 29, HYBE’s CEO Lee Jae Sang released a formal apology on the agency’s website. He started off with, “Regarding our monitoring document that was highlighted during the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee audit on October 24, I deeply apologize to the artists, industry stakeholders, and fans.”

He further added that the document was created to gather information about public reactions to various music trends and issues and although it was only meant to be shared with a limited number of leaders, he acknowledged that the content was inappropriate.

“The document contained provocative and explicit expressions directed at K-pop artists, included personal opinions and evaluations of the author, and was preserved in written form. As the representative of the company, I acknowledge all the mistakes and take full responsibility,” Lee Jae Sang stated.

In the next paragraph, he talked about the rumors speculating that HYBE used the information to attempt reverse viral marketing. The CEO firmly denied the suspicions, saying that he feels distressed as it caused misunderstandings and harm “to innocent artists and individuals.”

Continuing with his apology, Lee Jae Sang further stated that the agency is actively reaching out to other companies whose artists have suffered damage due to the content in the leaked document.

“Additionally, I am also sincerely extending an official apology to all the artists of HYBE Music Group who have been subjected to criticism due to the company,” he added.

“I acknowledge the lack of awareness among the leadership who received the document and, as CEO, I have immediately halted the creation of such monitoring documents.” In the long apology letter, he shared how he is taking steps to prevent such activities in the future, promising to strengthen internal controls and create a healthy atmosphere.

