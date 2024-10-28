Did HYBE subscribe to problematic YouTube channel Sojang accused of defaming BTS’ Jungkook, V, EXO’s Suho, and more?

A shocking update has come to light after HYBE’s Music Industry Weekly Trend Report was leaked a few days ago. According to the internal document, the agency is suspected to have subscribed to Sojang, a malicious YouTube Channel accused of defaming many K-pop idols including HYBE’s own BTS’ V and Jungkook. Fans have strongly reacted to the startling revelation, criticizing the company for such activity.

On October 24, the internal reports were first revealed during the state audit in the South Korean National Assembly. The document was later leaked and went viral on social media platforms. In particular, much of the report’s content was seen as defamatory, further fueling outrage among fans.

Now, it is being said that in the leaked document HYBE mentioned information spread by Sojang about a JYP Entertainment group. Many suspect the girl group mentioned is none other than NMIXX.

As the leaked document began creating a stir, a post by Sojang herself resurfaced on Social media. In the post, the YouTuber revealed, “We are honored to be subscribed to personally by one of the major entertainment companies. …It’s one of the following — SM, YG, JYP, HYBE.”

The latest revelation added to this has fueled the controversy further. Many have heavily criticized HYBE for collecting information from a problematic YouTube channel that has been facing at least 8 lawsuits. In particular, many pointed out that even their own artists BTS’ V and Jungkook have sued Ms. Park, the brain behind the YouTube channel for defamation and slander.

There are also some suspicions that the agency might have used that information from Sojang to fuel viral rumors about other groups, noting that the leaked content revealed HYBE’s defamatory reports on other artists.

Meanwhile, on October 23, Ms. Park attended the sentencing hearing by the Incheon District Court's Criminal Division 11. She might be facing a 4-year prison sentence and 2a 1 million KRW fine under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

She was accused of producing defamatory content on her YouTube Channel about various K-pop idols including BTS’ V, Jungkook, EXO’s Suho, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, and Kang Daniel to name a few.

