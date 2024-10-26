BTS' label HYBE's 'Music Industry Weekly Trend Report' LEAKED: Shocking mention of NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, TXT goes VIRAL

On October 25, a netizen under the username Channel A dropped a bombshell, sharing additional pages from the Music Industry Weekly Trend Report allegedly prepared by HYBE Labels to brief its top executives. Just days earlier, on October 24, some of these documents had surfaced during a parliamentary audit in South Korea's National Assembly. During the session, Kim Tae Ho, the CEO of BELIFT Lab and Chief Operating Officer at HYBE faced tough questions from the committee regarding the report’s content, which was seen as defamatory.

When pressed about the nature of the materials, Kim Tae Ho defended the reports, describing them as merely "a compilation of information obtained through online monitoring," and clarified that they "did not represent HYBE's official views or conclusions." However, the newly leaked pages shared by Channel A tell a different story. The latest revelations suggest that the reports went beyond gathering information; they also included detailed analysis by HYBE staff, assessing the online content's implications.

Here are some of the key points discussed in HYBE’s Music Industry Weekly Trend Report:

The report included a critical assessment of LE SSERAFIM's standing in the industry, drawing comparisons to third-generation icons like BLACKPINK and TWICE. It highlighted that, "Now that (LE SSERAFIM) has established significant credibility for their live performances, we can scale up their tours and position them to compete even with boy groups. While (BLACKPINK) made waves at Coachella and built connections with global celebrities, they struggled with consistent team management. On the other hand, (TWICE) has shown strong cohesion and is selling out stadiums, but they still fall short in generating buzz. If LE SSERAFIM can harness the best qualities of both groups, they have the potential to fill the void left by top-tier girl groups."

In a section of the leaked report, there appears to be a subtle criticism directed towards NewJeans. The report discusses the term "New-I-LE," a buzzword circulating on online communities that groups NewJeans, ILLIT, and LE SSERAFIM together. While the label recognized the term's popularity and its impact on ILLIT's online visibility, the report hinted at dissatisfaction, noting a need to move away from the association with NewJeans. It suggested eliminating "New" from the term and crafting a new classification that would better highlight other million-selling girl groups such as BLACKPINK, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, and IVE. Although there is no direct mention of wanting to "dispose of NewJeans," the language indicates a strategic shift in focus, possibly sidelining the rookie group from certain narratives.

The leaked report briefly touched upon the recent controversy involving NCT's Haechan, who was caught on camera smoking an e-cigarette during behind-the-scenes footage. Although the incident occurred unintentionally through a reflection in the practice room mirror, some fans’ attempts to downplay it as "eating a chocolate bar" only fueled more backlash. The footage was swiftly removed, yet it didn’t stop someone from reporting Haechan for smoking indoors. The report noted the pattern of smoking controversies within NCT and subtly critiqued the company’s repeated failure to catch such moments before they air. It also pointed out the hypocrisy in certain online communities that heavily criticized BTS' Jungkook for smoking in a designated outdoor area, while seemingly trying to defend Haechan’s situation.

The report also touched on the controversy involving former RIIZE member Seunghan, whose private photos of him kissing a girlfriend surfaced on Twitter, reportedly taken at a hotel while the girl was allegedly a minor. The original poster accused him of inappropriate behavior while on platforms like Instiz, some argued that Seunghan was the real victim, since his private photos were exposed without consent. Meanwhile, the matter then failed to gain traction on Theqoo, unlike the uproar seen when TXT's Taehyun was filmed without permission at a club, highlighting a stark inconsistency in reactions.

HYBE's report also delved into various topics, highlighting online responses and controversies surrounding several K-pop idols such as ENHYPEN's comeback generating interest, especially among fans seeking a new group to follow, suggesting potential growth through viral marketing. SEVENTEEN's performance at Rajamangala in Thailand that sparked discussions, drawing comparisons to other top-tier acts and album sales. Criticism of a girl group’s teaser photos, accused of mimicking an overseas brand and lacking visual appeal, was somewhat overshadowed by other issues in the industry.

The report also noted NMIXX's Haewon facing backlash for sharing a short story collection labeled as "feminist" by some netizens. There was humor over Yeonjun's height standing out during interactions with NCT Dream and Stray Kids, contrasting reactions to Taehyun's pet snake adoption resurfacing after TXT’s last appearance on Inkigayo.

