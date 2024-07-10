BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM and more HYBE K-pop stars' keepsakes to be exhibited at Grammy Museum; NewJeans missing from list

The Grammy Museum has unveiled the HYBE: We Believe in Music, A Grammy Museum Exhibit, an upcoming K-pop exhibition in collaboration with HYBE, the renowned South Korean entertainment powerhouse behind acts like BTS, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, and others. However, fans have observed that NewJeans, a subsidiary of HYBE under ADOR, is notably absent from the exhibition lineup.

NewJeans missing from HYBE’s exhibition

The new HYBE exhibition at the Grammy Museum is heralded as the first full-floor K-pop exhibit, aiming to explore the intricacies of Korean pop music including its culture, technology, fandom, and business aspects, as reported by AP News.

Spanning 4,000 square feet, the exhibition will feature a range of artifacts, with a notable inclusion of BTS wardrobe and costumes, some of which have never been publicly displayed before. However, keen-eyed fans have pointed out a surprising omission: NewJeans, HYBE's latest girl group, is absent from the lineup showcasing stage outfits and concept photos of HYBE artists.

HYBE clarified that decisions regarding the participation of artists in exhibitions were made independently by individual labels, not directly by HYBE itself. Since the conflict between ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE came to light, many fans have expressed concerns about the future of NewJeans.

Concerns about the future of NewJeans have arisen among fans, who speculate about potential sabotage efforts by the agency amidst accusations of malicious media strategies involving them and other groups. Many fans expressed disappointment over the exclusion of NewJeans from the exhibition, viewing it as evidence of mistreatment towards the group by the company.

More about the upcoming HYBE exhibition

Scheduled to participate are popular artists such as Zico, BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, TOHERS, I’LL-IT, along with the newly debuted KATSEYE. The lineup sparked confusion as KATSEYE, who debuted less than a month ago, made the list while NewJeans, from HYBE’s sub-label ADOR, was notably absent.

Aside from displays, the exhibit will also offer interactive experiences for attendees, including random dance play in the museum’s rotunda and a Photoism booth, among others. HYBE clarified that participation decisions were made independently by each label, not centrally by HYBE itself.

