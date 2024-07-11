Popular South Korean girl group, NewJeans, has been achieving back-to-back milestones! They are the faces of several high-end brands, which is a testimony of their ever-increasing fame. Well, now the group has added another feather to their cap.

Recently, they have also been awarded a plaque by Korean Tourism as Honorary Ambassadors.

NewJeans appointed as Korean Tourism Honorary Ambassadors

On July 11, 2024, the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism assigned the K-pop girl group NewJeans as the Honorary Ambassador for Korean Tourism in 2024. They also awarded the group with a plaque, recognizing their contribution to the country. They have been chosen for the title to target the global 2030 generation and attract them to visit and experience Korean culture.

In the previous year, 35.6% of international visitors to Korea were younger than 30, with 84% traveling independently. Notably, the top reason (32.1%) for their interest in visiting was exposure to Korean Wave content.

The theme of “Koreans’ Korea,” is introduced, which highlights authentic Korean experiences that are not typically found through online searches. The advertisements featuring NewJeans, showcase the members exploring traditional markets, dipping gimbap in tteokbokki sauce, savoring cup noodles after a hike, and enjoying chungmu gimbap by the seaside.

More about Newjeans

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation. In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG, the former becoming the longest-running number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart.

Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs. The music videos for both songs have also been released.

The girl group also made their Japanese debut this year with another set of double single releases: Supernatural and the B-side, Right Now along with their music videos.

