TXT’s Huening Kai and Japanese idol Watanabe Shota’s performance of BETELGEUSE leaves fans mesmerized; Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Hunening Kai recently attended THE MUSIC DAY 2024 program in Japan, winning fans’ hearts with a breathtaking performance. Along with Japanese idol Watanabe Shota, he performed a cover of Yuri’s BETELGEUSE, leaving the audience absolutely mesmerized with his live vocals.

TXT's Huening Kai wins fans' hearts with live vocals at THE MUSIC DAY 2024 program in Japan

On July 6, TXT member Huening Kai appeared on THE MUSIC DAY 2024 program, which aired from 3:00 p.m. local time (11:30 a.m. IST) on the Japanese network NTV. He collaborated with Japanese idol group Snow Man’s Watanabe Shota to perform a breathtaking cover of BETELGEUSE, originally sung by Yuri.

The two singers’ exceptional harmonizing skills instantly mesmerized the audience, while K-pop fans couldn’t stop praising the TXT maknae’s live vocals.

Watch Huening Kai’s performance with Watanabe Shota here:

TXT's Taehyun also performs at THE MUSIC DAY 2024 program in Japan

Meanwhile, another TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Taehyun also attended THE MUSIC DAY programme. Previously, he partnered up with Yamashita Tomohisa to unveil their collaborative song Perfect Storm as part of the Japanese television series Blue Moment’s OST lineup.

On July 6, the TXT member performed this song live on NTV, once again collaborating with the Japanese singer on stage. Perfect Strom was originally released on June 5, 2024.

Advertisement

Watch Taehyun’s performance here:

Know more about K-pop boy band TXT

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, shortly known as TXT is a leading K-pop boy band formed by HYBE’s subsidiary BIGHIT MUSIC (formerly known as BIGHIT Entertainment), who also launched BTS. On March 4, 2019, the five-piece group made their official debut with CROWN, the title track of their first studio album The Dream Chapter: Star.

The current lineup of the band includes Soobin as leader, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. Just like their senior labelmate, TXT is also known for their profound music which easily resonates with the fans.

At the same time, the group’s albums perform exceptionally well commercially, while soaring high on global and domestic music charts. Some of their massive hits to date include Good Boy Gone Bad, LO$ER=LO♡ER, Sugar Rush Ride, Run Away, and more.

On April 1, 2024, TOMORROW X TOGETHER unveiled their sixth Korean language mini-album Minisode 3: Tomorrow, with Deja Vu serving as the lead track.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Mi Joo introduces older sister for first time on Yoo Jae Suk’s variety show Hangout with Yoo; WATCH