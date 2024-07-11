BLACKPINK's Jennie indoor smoking incident: Alleged staff steps up, claiming it wasn't in non-smoking zone

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently facing a lot of criticism for smoking indoors in Capri, Italy. The scene was initially featured in her vlog. Though it was removed later, the damage was done by that time, landing the singer into a controversy. Now, a staff member who was allegedly at the scene has come forward with a clarification about the matter.

Alleged staff member clarifies BLACKPINK's Jennie's indoor smoking row

On July 9, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that an alleged staff member who was present at the scene of the smoking matter came forward anonymously.

The individual referred to as netizen A said that the place in Jennie’s vlog was actually the waiting area for Jaequemas show and it wasn’t a designated non-smoking zone. According to the alleged eyewitness, before proceeding to do it, the K-pop idol asked the staff if she could smoke, and then with the windows open, she smoked.

The person further provided some insights into what happened saying that, the dark-colored thing Jennie was seen holding to her lips was a bubble pen she got at a convenience store, while the others were looking for a lip product to put on her.

The staff also revealed that in the vlog the edit was done poorly chalking things up to bad timing. “The timing coincided with her exhaling the smoke”, the person said revealing why it looked like she blew on the face of her staff.

The individual went on to say that even after the show ended Jennie kept on apologizing to the staff members who were with her in the area and they were fine with it since they were also smokers.

Staff claims Jennie's smoking indoors incident is 'big misunderstanding'

The person claimed, that though it is true, that the smoke brushed by the top of the closest staff’s head in Jennie’s vlog, it is not right to bring up her past actions to create an attitude controversy.

The alleged staff ended the clarification by saying that the whole thing is a big controversy and as the BLACKPINK’s member real-life friend, it’s upsetting for them.

However, a few questions remain unanswered, since in 2005, Italy banned indoor smoking in public places, and in 2014, vape was also included on the list.

Though it seems like Jennie may have gotten the brand official’s permission, many have since suspected netizen A’s statement was fabricated. Regarding this, the individual has yet to address the concern.

