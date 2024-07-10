SEVENTEEN’s BSS debut South Korean national team's kit and lightsticks for Olympics in new Fighting challenge; Watch

SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BooSeokSoon’s (BSS) hit track Fighting featuring Lee Young Ji has been chosen as South Korea’s cheer song for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Ahead of the highly-anticipated prestigious global sports event, the members DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan have kickstarted the dance challenge for their song.

SEVENTEEN's BSS debuts Fighting dance challenge in South Korean national team kit for Olympics 2024

On July 10, the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee (KSOC) posted a new reel on their Instagram featuring SEVENTEEN’s BSS. In the video, members DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan can be seen debuting the country’s national team kit. They aced the dance challenge for their hit track Fighting Feat. Lee Young Ji, which has been chosen as the nation’s cheer song for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

DK and Hoshi can be seen performing the moves while waving the flag of South Korea, while Seungkwan shows off his badminton skills. The BSS members also introduced the official lightsticks for team Korea, which has been launched by their parent agency HYBE.

In the caption, KSOC penned “Please support Team Korea with BookSeokSoon, Let’s Go”. The first two athletes who will participate in the Fighting challenge are Fencing champion Oh Sang Uk and modern Penthathlete star Jun Woong Tae.

Watch Fighting challenge by SEVENTEEN’s BSS:

More about BSS' Fighting ft Lee Young Ji as South Korea's cheer song for Paris Olympics

On June 26, it was revealed that SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BSS’ popular track Fighting featuring soloist Lee Young Ji has been selected as the cheer song for South Korea at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The news arrived when a South Korean beer brand, endorsed by the sub-unit, joined the Paris Olympics as the first-ever Korean liquor partner. At the same time, it has been announced that the brand will launch a campaign called Cheer Up with BSS, with the intention of releasing collaborative merch and goods.

In addition, an AI-created special video service will be created with the BSS members, which netizens can use to cheer for their favorite South Korean athletes at the Paris Olympics.

Who is BSS?

BooSeokSoon, better known as BSS is the first sub-unit of the popular K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN, formed by HYBE’s subsidiary PLEDIS Entertainment. The three-piece sub-group consists of main vocalists DK and Seungkwan alongside lead vocalist and main rapper Hoshi. BSS debuted in 2018 with their first single Just Do It.

