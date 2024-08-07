Hyeri feared reacting to dating controversy involving ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee might 'overshadow' film

During a recent interview with a media outlet, the idol-turned-actress, Lee Hyeri discussed her fears over addressing the recent dating controversy involving Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee as it might overshadow her film’s release.

On August 7, Lee Hyeri had an interview at a cafe in Jongno-gu, Seoul for the release of her upcoming film Victory. During the interview, Hyeri addressed her concerns regarding the film and how her daunting scandal from earlier this year might affect the film.

The actress opened up and said that Victory is a film that she loves deeply and commenting on the dating controversy might attract more attention than the movie. But she continued and briefly shared about her emotions regarding her Instagram post with the caption, ‘That’s interesting’.

Hyeri apologized for the incident once again and explained that back then, she acted as the person Lee Hyeri and not as a celebrity. She expressed her feelings as an ordinary person.

Her upcoming film Victory revolves around a high school cheerleading group in 1999 in a small village. The film follows the life of these students, who are spirited cheerleaders. The story explores their youth, passions, and lives.

Hyeri, Park Se Wan, Lee Jung Ha and Jo Aram take on the main roles in the film.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol had been dating for 7 years and broke up earlier in 2023. When Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s dating reports started surfacing, Hyeri made a social media post with the caption, ‘It’s interesting’. Han So Hee responded to Hyeri's story for which she faced backlash.

It was revealed that Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol had discussed talking about their relationship in the future.

On March 16, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee confirmed their relationship. The two actresses apologized to the public and to each other.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee confirmed their breakup on March 30. The two were cast for the upcoming project Delusion. After their break-up was revealed, it was announced that they exited the project.

