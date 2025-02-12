Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin's Friendly Rivalry release schedule: Know when and where to watch K-drama with plot, episode guide and more
Friendly Rivalry, a thrilling K-drama starring Lee Hye Ri and Jung Soo Bin, premiered on Feb 10. Follow the intense teen mystery set in an elite high school. All details inside!
Amid heightened anticipation and an enthusiastic buzz, the highly awaited Korean drama Friendly Rivalry has finally made its grand debut. Starring Lee Hye Ri, Jung Soo Bin, Kang Hye Won, and Oh Woo Ri in key roles, the series is a teen mystery thriller adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Song Chae Yoon and Shim Jae Young. Viewers had been eagerly awaiting the premiere, and their patience was finally rewarded as the series aired its first episode on February 10, 2025.
The first season of Friendly Rivalry consists of 16 episodes, following a four-episode-per-week release schedule, with new episodes airing every Monday through Thursday. The series kicked off on February 10, and is set to continue its weekly run until March 6, 2025.
For viewers in South Korea, the drama is exclusively available on U+ Mobile TV. However, for international audiences, streaming details remain unconfirmed. Fans can anticipate availability on platforms like Viki, Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney+, depending on regional licensing agreements. Official confirmation from the production team regarding international streaming services is still awaited.
Set in Chaehwa High School, an exclusive institution catering to South Korea’s elite, the drama follows the journey of Woo Seul Ki, played by Jung Soo Bin, a sharp-witted orphan raised in a humble background. Woo Seul Ki is fiercely independent and determined to lay low in a world of overwhelming privilege. However, her anonymity is short-lived when she catches the attention of Yoo Je Yi,portrayed by Lee Hye Ri, the school’s most influential and admired student.
Unlike Woo Seul Ki, Yoo Je Yi has spent her life at the pinnacle of wealth and status. Charismatic, intelligent, and power-driven, she knows how to manipulate the world around her to maintain her dominance. Initially drawn to Woo Seul Ki’s resilience, she offers her friendship, but admiration soon morphs into an obsession, turning their relationship into an intense battle of wills.
