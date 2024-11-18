Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Jeon Yeo Been, and more starrer Harbin CONFIRMED to hit theaters this Christmas; see new STILLS

The eagerly awaited film Harbin has just dropped a new set of stills, heightening the excitement for its official release on December 25. This star-studded spy thriller, set in 1909, follows the gripping story of Korean independence fighters on a high-stakes mission in Harbin, China, blending historical drama with intense action and suspense.

Directed by Woo Min Ho, Harbin features a stellar cast led by Hyun Bin as Ahn Jung Geun, the legendary Korean resistance fighter known for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, the first Prime Minister of Japan and a key figure in the colonization of Korea. The film’s new stills offer a first look at the main characters, capturing the raw emotions and tension of their perilous journey.

Park Jeong Min plays Woo Deok Sun, a loyal yet conflicted member of Ahn’s team, while Jo Woo Jin takes on the role of Kim Sang Hyun, a fighter whose loyalty comes into question. Jeon Yeo Been portrays the enigmatic Ms. Gong, an arms smuggler with a complex past intertwined with the independence movement.

The ensemble cast also includes Park Hoon as the ruthless Japanese officer Mori Tatsuo, Yoo JaecMyung as Choi JaecHyung, and Lee Dong Wook as Lee Chang Seop, each bringing depth to their roles in this historical narrative.

Harbin made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, where it received rave reviews from international critics. The film was praised for its captivating climax, breathtaking action sequences, and the powerful performances of its cast. Audiences were particularly struck by Hyun Bin’s portrayal of Ahn Jung Geun, highlighting the emotional delivery he brought to the role of a national hero driven by his unwavering commitment to Korean independence.

The plot of Harbin delves deep into the treacherous landscape of espionage and betrayal, as Ahn Jung Eun and his team navigate a web of intrigue, racing against time to execute a daring assassination plot. With its mix of historical drama, high-octane action, and intense character dynamics, the film promises to deliver a cinematic experience like no other.

Mark your calendars for December 25, as Harbin arrives in theaters, ready to take audiences on a thrilling journey back to a pivotal moment in Korean history.

