Destined With You's Jo Bo Ah ties the knot with non-celebrity fiance on October 12; same venue as Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin

Actress Jo Bo Ah, known for her captivating roles in dramas like Destined With You, has walked down the aisle in an intimate wedding ceremony on October 12, tying the knot with her non-celebrity fiance. The event has garnered significant attention, not only due to Jo Bo Ah's immense popularity but also because of the prestigious wedding venue, Aston House at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel, where top celebrity couples like Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, and Bae Yong Joon and Park Soo Jin previously held their nuptials.

The wedding ceremony was a private affair, with only close family, relatives, and select friends invited. Jo Bo Ah has kept her romantic life out of the spotlight, making this wedding a surprise to many fans and the media. Despite the secrecy surrounding her personal life, her agency, XYZ Studio, expressed the actress’s happiness in a statement, saying, “Jo Bo Ah has built a deep bond of trust and affection with her fiance, leading them to this marriage.” The identity of her fiance remains undisclosed, adding to the intrigue and excitement around the wedding.

The guest list included several notable figures from Jo Bo Ah’s professional circle, further elevating the occasion. Close friends such as senior actress Choi Si Ra, chef Baek Jong Won, and TV personality Kim Sung Joo, all of whom worked with Jo on SBS’ Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant, were expected to attend and celebrate this special milestone in her life.

Advertisement

The wedding venue, Aston House, is renowned for its luxurious and exclusive atmosphere, offering an idyllic setting for high-profile weddings. Nestled within lush greenery, the venue provides an intimate yet grand backdrop, perfect for a private ceremony like Jo Bo Ah's. The actress’s choice of venue has drawn comparisons to the iconic weddings of other star couples, adding a sense of prestige and elegance to the event.

As Jo Bo Ah embarks on this new chapter of her life, fans can rest assured that she will continue her flourishing acting career. With her wedding, now behind her, Jo Bo Ah is set to focus on upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Disney+ K-Drama Knock-Off, where she will star alongside Kim Soo Hyun.

ALSO READ: Jo Bo Ah confirms marriage plans to longtime boyfriend via XYZ Studio; wedding to be held privately in October