Happy Birthday Jeon Yeo Been: K-omparing her performance as Vincenzo's Hong Cha Young VS Be Melodramatic's Lee Eun Jung

Happy 35th Birthday to the incredibly talented Jeon Yeo Been! Born Jeon Bo Young on July 26, 1989, Jeon Yeo Been has firmly established herself as a remarkable force in the South Korean entertainment industry. While her journey to stardom is as captivating as her performances on screen, today we celebrate her with a K-omparison of two of her most renowned roles.

A brief about Jeon Yeo Been’s career

Initially harboring dreams of becoming a doctor, Jeon Yeo Been's life took a dramatic turn after failing to gain admission to her desired university. It was while watching the heartfelt film Dead Poets Society that she discovered her true passion for movies and decided to pursue a career in filmmaking. This remarkable moment led her to study Broadcast Entertainment at Dongduk Women's University, where she honed her skills and even participated in a college musical called Lunatic, portraying a grandmother with dementia. This performance marked her unofficial debut and cemented her love for acting.

Jeon Yeo Been began her professional acting career in 2014, thanks to actress and director Moon So Ri, who recognized her talent and cast her in the short film The Best Director. Her breakout role came in the 2018 independent film After My Death, where her riveting performance earned her the Actress of the Year Award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival and the Independent Star Award at the 2017 Seoul Independent Film Festival.

Advertisement

Her rise continued with notable roles in the TV series Save Me and the critically acclaimed film Night in Paradise. However, it was her performance in the hit TV series Vincenzo alongside Song Joong Ki that truly catapulted her into the limelight, earning her widespread acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

K-omparing Jeon Yeo Been’s performances in Vincenzo VS Be Melodramatic

Jeon Yeo Been as Hong Cha Young in Vincenzo

Jeon Yeo Been’s performance as Hong Cha Young in the 2021 hit drama Vincenzo is nothing short of stellar. In this dynamic series, she portrays a spirited lawyer with a knack for over-the-top reactions, perfectly balancing the show's dark mafia undertones with her vibrant energy.

As Hong Cha Young, Jeon Yeo Been evolves from a somewhat self-centered attorney working for the rival Wusang Law Firm into a passionate crusader for justice. Her character's transformation begins after the tragic murder of her father, Hong Yoo Chan, a moment that catalyzes her departure from Wusang and her eventual alliance with Vincenzo Cassano, played by Song Joong Ki.

Advertisement

She masterfully brings out the complexity of Hong Cha Young’s character. She navigates the initial conflict with Vincenzo, from skepticism and rivalry to camaraderie and mutual respect, with a nuanced performance that captures her character’s growth. Her portrayal is both fierce and comedic, providing much-needed levity amidst the intense battle against the corrupt Babel Group.

One of Jeon Yeo Been's standout moments in the series is her reaction to her father's death. The raw emotion she brings to the screen is palpable, showcasing her ability to convey deep grief and rage, driving her character's commitment to taking down Babel. Additionally, her chemistry with Song Joong Ki adds a compelling layer to the series, their partnership becoming a cornerstone of the show's appeal.

Jeon Yeo Been's Hong Cha Young is a force that drives the narrative of Vincenzo forward. Her ability to blend humor, intensity, and heartfelt emotion makes her performance unforgettable, earning her a well-deserved spot among the top performers in Korean drama.

Advertisement

Jeon Yeo Been as Lee Eun Jung in Be Melodramatic

Jeon Yeo Been's portrayal of Lee Eun Jung in the romantic comedy Be Melodramatic is a masterclass in capturing the subtleties of grief and resilience. As a documentary filmmaker dealing with the profound loss of her fiance, Jeon Yeo Been's performance is both heart-wrenching and inspiring, seamlessly blending sorrow with a quiet strength that resonates deeply with viewers.

Eun Jung's character is defined by her persistent complex grief disorder, a condition Jeon Yeo Been brings to life with remarkable sensitivity. Throughout the series, Eun Jung frequently imagines conversations with her late fiance, a narrative device that could easily veer into melodrama. However, Jeon Yeo Been’s nuanced acting ensures these moments are touching rather than maudlin, offering a glimpse into Eun Jung's ongoing struggle with her loss.

Professionally, Eun Jung is a successful documentary director, and Jeon Yeo Been skillfully portrays the contrast between Eun Jung's personal pain and her professional competence. This duality is especially evident as Eun Jung works on a documentary about Lee So Min, a second-tier actress. Her ability to convey Eun Jung's dedication to her craft, even as she navigates her grief, adds greater depth to her character and enriches the overall narrative.

Advertisement

Moreover, Jeon Yeo Been's chemistry with her co-stars, particularly Chun Woo Hee and Han Ji Eun, who play her best friends Jin Joo and Han Joo, further enhances her performance. The warm friendship and support among the trio provide a warm counterbalance to the heavier themes of the series, showing Jeon Yeo Been's versatility as an actress. In Be Melodramatic, Jeon Yeo Been delivers a performance that is both emotionally charged and understated, making Lee Eun Jung a memorable and relatable character.