HyunA’s agency denies pregnancy rumors with fiancé Yong Junhyung; Details

HyunA’s agency has officially denied rumors about the singer’s pregnancy. HyunA recently delivered a celebratory performance during the fifth round of the Super Race Championship's Summer Night Race at Everland Speedway in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

Some netizens speculated that HyunA might be pregnant, noting that her stage performance seemed less energetic than usual. However, HyunA's agency has denied these rumors, affirming that the speculation about a premarital pregnancy is false.

Following the announcement on July 8 that HyunA and Yong Junhyung will be getting married in October, less than a year after publicly revealing their relationship, speculations about a possible pregnancy began to spread.

An official from HyunA’s team clarified to Maeil Business Star Today on the 29th that the pregnancy rumors are unfounded. These speculations emerged following her recent engagement and marriage news, coupled with her performance at the Super Race Championship’s Summer Night Race, where the crowd appeared unusually silent.

Despite performing alongside popular acts like Davichi, BE’O, and Kid Milli at the celebratory event, HyunA faced a tepid response from the audience. This lack of enthusiasm from festival-goers, possibly influenced by the backlash from her dating controversy, might have contributed to the rumors. On July 29, HyunA’s agency, AT AREA, clarified that the rumors about HyunA’s pregnancy are entirely false. They request that these baseless speculations do not continue to spread.

HyunA had previously announced her relationship with Yong Junhyung, and the two are reportedly engaged and planning to marry. However, public opinion has been less than supportive, partly due to Yong Junhyung's association with the Burning Sun scandal, which has cast a shadow over their relationship.

HyunA made her debut in February 2007 as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls. After leaving the group shortly after, she departed JYP Entertainment and joined 4Minute, which debuted in June 2009 under Cube Entertainment. In 2010, HyunA launched her solo career, focusing on "performance-oriented music." Her debut solo single, Change, achieved notable success, reaching number two on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart.

On July 8, 2024, HyunA's agency announced that she will be marrying singer Yong Junhyung. The wedding ceremony is scheduled to be a private event and will take place in October 2024. Both HyunA's and Yong Junhyung's agencies have confirmed the news with official statements.

