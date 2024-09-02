HyunA shares pre-wedding PICS with controversial boyfriend Yong Jun Hyung; couple to get married in October

HyunA recently announced her marriage to ex-Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung which was met with mixed reactions by fans. Due to his controversial past, fans have been vocal about their disappointment with HyunA for the relationship. However, the artist has uploaded pre-wedding pictures with her fiancé on her personal social media page.

On September 2, 2024, HyunA took to her Instagram to upload pictures from her pre-wedding shoot with fiancé Yong Jun Hyung. In the first set of images, the artist can be seen in an all-black outfit, paring a mini skirt with a corset top. Yong Jun Hyung is wearing a black suit, matching with his fiancé.

On the other hand, the artist can be seen wearing two different mini-white dresses which represent a restructured wedding gown. On the other hand, Yong Jun Hyung is wearing a checkered suit and a matching white t-shirt and shorts in the next set of pictures. The couple appears deeply in love, showcasing their relationship dynamic through the photos. However, HyunA faced criticism from fans in the comments section of the post.

On July 8, 2024, reports of HyunA’s wedding with Yong Jun Hyung began to surface, taking the internet by storm. The artist’s agency, AT AREA, confirmed the news and announced that the two will be tying the knot in October 2024. The company’s statement added that the two have been a source of happiness for each other during difficult times. The couple announced their relationship through Instagram posts in January 2024.

Due to the sudden announcement fans speculated if HyunA was pregnant. However, the agency dismissed the rumors and denied it was the reason behind her decision to marry Yong Jun Hyung.

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyun were initially labelmates at CUBE Entertainment and were close friends. However, they confirmed their relationship in January 2024 by posting a romantic announcement photo of each other on their Instagram profiles. However, due to Yong Jun Hyung’s involvement with the Burning Sun scandal, the relationship has been facing immense scrutiny from fans and non-fans alike.

