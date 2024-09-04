Lollapalooza India announces 3rd edition in March 2025; Here are 5 K-pop acts we'd like to see in Mumbai this time

Lollapalooza India is making a grand return with edition 3. In the last two years, fans have been able to enjoy K-pop acts like Eric Nam and The Rose. Hence, there’s much anticipation about K-pop inclusion in Lollapalooza India 2025.

5 K-pop acts on our wishlist for Lollapalooza India 2025

Lollapalooza India Edition 3 is set to take place on March 8 and 9, 2025. Making its way back to Mumbai, the event promises to offer a dynamic triad of music, culture, and an immersive experience. From aespa to TOMORROW X TOGETHER, here are some K-pop performances on our wishlist for the upcoming music festival.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Formed by BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (known as TXT in short) is one of the most popular K-pop groups right now. Since the beginning of 2024, the group has been very active with their various activities. Following the release of their sixth mini-album Minisode 3: TOMORROW, the group embarked on a world tour ACT : PROMISE. They have also performed at many other events this year, dazzling fans with title tracks like Deja Vu.

In particular, the boy band has before taken the Lollapalooza stages in the United States, hence it might not be too ambitious for India MOAs to wish for their performance in Mumbai next year.

aespa

This uber-talented girl group has already reached many milestones in four years since their debut in 2020. Composed of Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, the group often faces outpouring demands for performances at various events. With their recent album Armageddon and its lead track Supernova doing exceptionally well in India, fans are eagerly wishing for aespa's stage at Lollapalooza India 2025.

Stray Kids

Highly regarded as the leader of 4th generation K-pop, Stray Kids has been having the most memorable year. Following their historic Met Gala debut, the group focused on releasing new music. With the success of their latest mini-album ATE and its title track Chk Chk Boom, it is no wonder that they managed to further expand their fandom in India.

In particular, the eight-piece K-pop ensemble dazzled at Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 back in August. So there’s heightened anticipation about whether they are included in the headliners for Lollapalooza India 2025.

ATEEZ

ATEEZ is one of the most popular boy bands, known for their remarkable stage presence, power-injecting music, and insane visuals. This year, they created history as the first K-pop boy group to perform at the Coachella.

Following their electrifying stage at the esteemed music festival, fans across the globe have been anticipating the group’s performance in their respective countries. Indian ATINYs are also on that list.

In particular, the Korean indie rock band The Rose, who was included in the Coachella 2024 lineup with ATEEZ, visited India back in January. So, is it okay for fans to expect ATEEZ’s set at Lollapalooza India 2025?

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Last but not the list, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s visit to India is in every BLINK and Lilies’ wishlist. The K-pop idol has been on a roll with her solo career since the beginning of 2024. She has successfully launched her own agency LLOUD and then made her highly-anticipated comeback with ROCKSTAR.

Following the song’s chart-topping success, she released another single titled New Woman with Spanish singer Rosalia. Both these songs experienced grand commercial success on music streaming platforms in India.

In particular, fans were surprised to see Lisa include Mumbai while announcing ROCKSTAR’s release timing across the globe. With that, hopes are also arising about her long-awaited performance at Lollapalooza India 2025.

Lollapalooza India 2025 is set to commence early bird ticket sales at 12 PM IST on September 5, 2024. We hope fans’ manifestation of K-pop inclusion comes true once again.