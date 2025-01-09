'I chose silence..': Na In Woo addresses military exemption at Motel California press con, reveals reason for social service exempt

Marry My Husband's Na In Woo has revealed being bothered by the ongoing talks about his not taking part in the South Korean mandatory service. He revealed the reason for the same at a press conference of his upcoming drama Motel California and also apologized for bringing in personal issues in an official event.

Earlier Na In Woo received a reservist status after undergoing his mandatory physical examination. He was designated a public service worker for the military, but he was not called in for the services by the Military Manpower Administration in three years post being allotted the role. He finally revealed its reason being his health condition.

As per the Motel California actor, he got to know about his complete exemption from the mandatory services while being in the middle of filming. He shared being reluctant to speak about it with anyone as it is a highly sensitive topic. He did not want to reveal the reason for the exemption and "chose silence" because as per him, "many people loved the bright and positive side of me, and so I did not wish to show them a weaker side."

When Na In Woo was asked to comment on this issue during the press conference of Motel California, he began by apologizing to his drama team for talking about something personal in an official event. The growing speculations regarding him receiving special privileges because of being an actor might have led him to finally talk about the issue that he avoided for as long as he could.

Even though he mentioned his health being the cause of his exemption from the mandatory service, he did not want to reveal the intensity of the health deterioration. He said, "I do not wish to reveal the name of my illness. It is a private matter. But I spoke as honestly as I could in the hopes that people will see the situation as it is."

The actor will be seen in the MBC romance drama Motel California alongside Lee Se Young every Friday and Saturday, starting tomorrow, January 10. Watch its teaser here:

