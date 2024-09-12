'I was really shocked': Jinny's Kitchen 2 director Park Hyun Yong reacts to Go Min Si's overworking controversy

In a recent post-season wrap-up interview, Park Hyun Yong, the director of Jinny’s Kitchen 2, addressed the controversy surrounding Go Min Si’s alleged overwork during the show. The second season of the popular culinary reality show, which ventured into the picturesque setting of Iceland, saw Go Min Si stepping into the role of an intern, filling in for BTS’ V (Kim Tae Hyung), who was unable to participate due to his military service.

Park Hyun Yong explained the decision behind casting Go Min Si, highlighting her suitability for the role. “Honestly, there were many factors, but the most significant one was finding someone who would seamlessly integrate with the cast. Go Min Si was an excellent fit. With her extensive experience in part-time jobs, I believed she could handle the demands of the position,” he said. He also noted that her previous work, particularly her ability to collaborate effectively with older actors in Smugglers, made her a promising choice. “There’s a 25-year age gap between her and Lee Seo Jin, but I was confident they’d get along. She exceeded my expectations, and I’m thrilled that viewers responded positively.”

When comparing Go Min Si to her predecessor, V, Park Hyun Yong acknowledged their contrasting differences. “They are clearly different personalities. If V is more free-spirited, Go Min Si is precise and diligent. It’s like comparing two new Gen Z employees at the same company. But honestly, since I didn’t work directly with V, it feels odd to compare them. I considered him more of an abstract concept,” he explained.

Advertisement

Go Min Si’s dedication to the show was evident as she frequently undertook various tasks around the restaurant, leading some viewers to express concerns about her being overworked. Park Hyun Yong responded to these concerns with surprise. “I was genuinely shocked by the comments. I didn’t anticipate people perceiving it that way. I felt bad for the other cast members, as everyone put in significant effort. Go Min Si’s performance, being new and exceptional, drew more attention. We, as the production team, should have managed the situation better. I regret it because everyone worked hard, possibly even more than on previous projects,” he admitted.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When V was ready to 'unfriend' Choi Woo Shik after he failed to guess BTS' song Blood Sweat & Tears in a game