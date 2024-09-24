'I'd like to be a flight attendant': Park Bo Gum gets candid about future career and acting roles ambitions

Park Bo Gum, the renowned South Korean actor widely acclaimed for his roles in K-movies like Wonderland, and more, recently delighted fans with a candid and surprising interview for Elle Korea, revealing his unexpected career aspirations and sharing insights into his current and future projects. In the video, released on September 23rd through a video released by the media outlet, the beloved actor opened up about his thoughts after filming the TV program My Name Is Gabriel. Reflecting on his character, Ruri, and his experience in Dublin, Ireland, Park Bo Gum shared, that it was a time of introspection for him, making him wonder how he’ll be remembered by others.” He further added that Dublin holds a special place in his heart, not only because of Ruri’s character but also due to the warm welcome he received from the Ramparts.

Perhaps the most surprising revelation of the interview came when Park Bo Gum shared an unconventional dream, when he said, "I’d like to be a flight attendant. I think I could excel at it.” This unexpected aspiration came as a highlight of his diverse interests beyond acting, offering fans a new perspective on the actor's down-to-earth nature.

Furthermore, discussing his current acting journey, Park Bo Gum excitedly spoke about his desire to explore new genres, particularly action roles. He expressed that he has always wanted to try action roles, and is currently challenging himself in that genre through a project called Good Boy.” Adding on, he said that he is working hard on the shoot, and wishes for fans to look forward to it and show their support. His enthusiasm for growth in his career didn’t stop there, as he expressed a future desire to explore thriller and romantic comedy genres.

Despite his overwhelming success, Park Bo Gum remains humble about his talents. Reflecting on his singing and dancing skills, he admitted, "I’m not particularly skilled, but I enjoy it. I usually only perform for my fans, and their applause and support give me strength.”

Through this interview, Park Bo Gum revealed his multifaceted personality and ambition, reminding fans of his humble nature while promising exciting projects ahead.

