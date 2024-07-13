'I was not good enough': Park Bo Gum recalls when he auditioned for 'the big 3' labels on Park Myung Soo's radio show

Park Bo Gum recently appeared on Park Myung Soo’s radio show and shared insights into his career and personal experiences. While discussing his journey, he revealed how he auditioned for the ‘big 3’ labels, but felt he wasn’t cut out to be an idol due to his lack of dance skills.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum was recently seen in the sci-fi romantic drama movie Wonderland and has completed shooting for his next drama When Life Gives You Tangeries alongside IU.

Park Bo Gum dishes on auditioning to become an idol

During his appearance on KBS CoolFM’s Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show on July 13th, Park Bo Gum opened up about his past audition experiences and shared his musical talents. The actor, who showcased his vocal skills with a live rendition of Let’s Go See The Stars, also impressed listeners by playing the piano in the studio.

Later, host Park Myung Soo inquired about Park Bo Gum’s early attempts to enter the entertainment industry, replying to which, Park Bo Gum revealed that he had sent audition videos to the big three agencies, SM, YG, and JYP, and was contacted by all of them. Despite this, he modestly admitted, “I was not good enough to become an idol. Actually, I can’t dance. I just have a little sense of rhythm.” So, we have actor Park Bo Gum.

Advertisement

Park Bo Gum also revealed that he recently joined IU on stage as a guest during the first show of her world tour, where he performed a song and received enthusiastic cheers from IU’s fans, making him feel proud.

More details about Park Bo Gum’s latest activities

Park Bo Gum has been busy with several exciting projects. He recently wrapped up filming When Life Gives You Tangerines, where his chemistry with co-star IU is highly anticipated. The drama is set to premiere next year. Additionally, he starred in the sci-fi romantic film Wonderland, playing Tae Joo, a man reconstructed through AI.

Park Bo Gum is also seen in the variety show My Name is Gabriel, where he immerses himself in the life of Ruaidhrí Ó Dálaigh from Dublin, Ireland, engaging with locals and performing on the streets. Fans eagerly await his diverse performances across these new ventures.

ALSO READ: What would be Park Bo Gum's last-ever message for fans? Wonderland star gets teary eyed talking about death