Park Bo Gum opens up on 'living each day like active Dong Joo' to prepare for Olympian role in upcoming drama Good Boy

The beloved actor Park Bo Gum recently shared insights into his demanding yet fulfilling preparation for his latest role as Dong Joo, a former Olympic boxer, in the upcoming drama Good Boy. During an exclusive chat with Elle Korea, the actor gracing the magazine cover for a luxury brand, opened up on his preparations for the role.

In Good Boy, Park Bo Gum portrays Dong Joo, a former boxing champion who, after competing on the global stage for South Korea, takes on a new challenge as a police officer. The actor revealed that the role pushed him to embody a high level of physical discipline, saying, "I am living each day diligently, just like the active Dong Joo. Every episode features action scenes, so the filming is not easy, but I’m embracing it as a new challenge."

Park Bo Gum's preparation for the role involved a complete physical transformation. To convincingly portray an Olympic athlete, the actor adhered to a rigorous fitness regime. "To make myself look like an Olympic boxer, I went on a strict diet and worked on increasing my muscle mass," he shared.

The actor candidly admitted that the diet was initially difficult, particularly because it limited him to protein and vegetables. Park Bo Gum noted that initially, adapting to the strict diet and intense training was a challenge, but he remains committed to giving it his all. He also added that his dedication has fostered a newfound admiration for athletes who maintain top physical shape through rigorous routines.

When reflecting on what constitutes a "gold medal" in acting, Park Bo Gum shared his perspective saying that for him, it's when people genuinely connect with the project and remember his character’s name, highlighting his profound dedication to his craft.

Earlier it was also reported that Park Bo Gum also had to take a break from shooting following a leg injury he sustained while filming an action sequence. Meanwhile, Good Boy is set to air in November 2024, with Park Bo Gum leading a star-studded cast, including Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, and Lee Sang Yi.

