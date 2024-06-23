Park Bo Gum breaks into tears in My Name Is Gabriel as he thinks of living life without being an actor

As actor Park Bo Gum embarked on a transformative journey in Ireland for JTBC's reality show My Name Is Gabriel, he reflected on the prospect of life without being an actor, causing him to shed tears in the very first episode of the show.

Park Go Gum gets tearful wondering about alternate life

In a touching moment on the first episode of the new reality show My Name Is Gabriel, beloved actor Park Bo Gum opened up about his deep connection to his identity as an actor, shedding tears as he contemplated an alternate life without this career path. The premiere episode, set in Dublin, Ireland, introduced Park Bo Gum's journey as he embraced a new persona and life experiences outside his usual realm.

Reflecting on his initial hesitation to join the show, Park Bo Gum candidly shared with the production crew his perspective on acting and the roles it plays in shaping his life. He expressed, "As an actor, I am constantly living the lives of different people," highlighting the profound impact of his profession on his personal identity.

When asked about his hypothetical life if he weren't an actor, Park Bo Gum emotionally confessed, "If I were not living the current life I am living now... I would not be an actor. But still, even then... I think I would have found moments of happiness in that life as well, right?" These heartfelt reflections brought him to tears, showcasing his sincere attachment to his chosen career and the introspective nature of the show.

Arriving in Dublin, Park Bo Gum embraced the challenge of living as an acapella group director, navigating unfamiliar tasks and responsibilities under the show's directive. His enthusiasm for the new experience was palpable as he marveled at the bustling streets of Dublin and prepared for an upcoming street performance with his assigned group.

More about My Name Is Gabriel

My Name is Gabriel is a captivating reality series premiered on June 21, featuring celebrities like Ji Chang Wook, Park Myung Soo, and Park Bo Gum living undercover in global locales for 72 hours. It promises cultural immersion and personal growth as stars navigate life incognito, offering viewers a unique perspective on diverse societies.

