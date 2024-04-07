iKON's Bobby and Chanwoo to enlist for mandatory military service in May; Know dates

iKON's Bobby and Chanwoo would be initiating their military service soon. iKON is a K-pop group which made its debut in 2015 with their album Welcome Back. The track Rythm Ta from the album became a hit. LOVE SCENARIO, which was released in 2018 became their claim to fame. The song became a super hit and trended amongst the South Koreans and globally among K-pop fans big time. The group debuted with 7 members B.I, Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne and Chan. Later in 2019, B.I parted ways with the group and is currently working as a solo artist.

iKON's Bobby and Chan to commence military service on THESE dates

iKON's Bobby will be starting his mandatory military service in May 21 and following that Chanwoo will be commencing his service on May 27. On April 7, 143 Entertainment announced that member Bobby would be entering a military training center on May 21, and Chanwoo on May 27. Additionally, they also informed that they would not be holding any official event for the fans and press on the day the members enlist for the smooth initiation of the process. The label also explained that the members would be entering the centre privately to prevent safety-related accidents and on-site confusion.

iKON's recent activities

iKON was formed through the reality show WIN: Who Is Next in 2015 under YG Entertainment. In December 2022, the members decided to not renew their contract with the label and parted ways with YG Entertainment and subsequently signed with 143 Entertainment. On May 4, 2023, they released their third full-length album Take Off. Following that, on August 23, they returned with their single, Panorama. The group is most well known for LOVE SCENARIO, KILLING ME, BLING BLING and more.

Advertisement

Bobby made a solo comeback on February 28, 2024, with his third full-length album Sir. Robert.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat