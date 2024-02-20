GOT7's Yugyeom's Trust Me listening party turns K-multiverse with SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, NCT, Song Kang, more in attendance; PICS

GOT7's Yugyeom hosted a star-studded listening party for his upcoming solo album Trust Me, creating a buzz in the K-pop world. The event, held on February 20, featured an impressive guest list, including Song Kang, BamBam, NCT’s Jaehyun and Johnny, SEVENTEEN members, iKON’s DK, BTOB’s Peniel, ATEEZ’s Mingi, and more.

Yugyeom’s Trust Me listening party extravaganza

GOT7's Yugyeom hosted a star-studded listening party for his highly anticipated first solo studio album, Trust Me, set to release on February 21 KST. The event, shared on Yugyeom's Instagram, featured an impressive guest list that read like a who's who of the Korean entertainment industry.

The gathering included a diverse array of celebrities such as Song Kang, Song Ha Yoon, fellow GOT7 member BamBam, NCT's Jaehyun and Johnny, ATEEZ's Mingi, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, DK, Vernon, The8, and Woozi, iKON's DK, BTOB's Peniel, PENTAGON's Kino and Hui, Simon Dominic, Gray, Loco, DeVita, CODE KUNST, and many more. Yugyeom shared adorable photo booth snaps and expressed gratitude by tagging each attendee on his Instagram post, showcasing the camaraderie and support among artists in the industry.

The star-studded event highlighted Yugyeom's widespread connections and popularity, drawing attention not only for his musical endeavors but also for the extensive network of friends and colleagues he has built throughout his career. As fans eagerly await the release of Trust Me, the buzz surrounding the listening party further solidifies Yugyeom's status as a social butterfly in the Korean entertainment scene.

GOT7’s Yugyeom gears up to drop 1st EP Trust Me

GOT7's Yugyeom is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of his first full-length studio album, Trust Me, scheduled to drop on February 21 at 6 pm KST. The announcement, made on X (formerly Twitter) on January 16, has heightened anticipation among fans. As a prelude to the album, Yugyeom treated fans to a visually stunning music video for the single La Sol Mi, released on February 1. The video showcases Yugyeom transforming a barren field into a vibrant garden as he unpacks colorful flowers from his truck.

La Sol Mi serves as a pre-release single and offers a glimpse into the upbeat and melodious style that fans can expect from his upcoming album. A more recently released teaser image for Trust Me unveils a tracklist featuring collaborations with artists like Sumin, punchnello, Sik-K, and Lee Hi, promising a diverse and exciting musical journey.

This marks Yugyeom's first solo project since his single album LOLO in 2023, building anticipation for the multifaceted talent's musical evolution in Trust Me.

