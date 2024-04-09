ILLIT joins NewJeans and BLACKPINK as only girl groups to top Melon Daily chart with debut song Magnetic

ILLIT achieves a remarkable milestone by becoming the third girl group and fifth overall K-pop group to debut at the top of the Melon Daily chart with their debut song Magnetic. Their debut mini-album, SUPER REAL ME, released on March 25, introduces the captivating title track.

On April 9, it was revealed that ILLIT achieved a significant milestone by joining the ranks of esteemed girl groups NewJeans and BLACKPINK as the only female acts in history to attain the coveted No. 1 spot on the Melon Daily chart with their debut song, Magnetic. This remarkable feat solidifies ILLIT's position in the K-pop industry and underscores its meteoric rise to prominence.

The achievement also places ILLIT in an elite group of idol groups whose debut songs have reached the pinnacle of the Melon Daily chart. Among these trailblazing acts are WINNER with Empty in August 2014, iKON with MY TYPE in November 2015, BLACKPINK with Whistle in August 2016, and NewJeans with Attention in July 2022. Now, ILLIT's Magnetic proudly joins this illustrious lineup of chart-topping debut tracks.

ILLIT's groundbreaking success comes on the heels of their highly anticipated debut mini-album, SUPER REAL ME, which was released on March 25. The album's lead single, Magnetic, captivated listeners with its infectious energy and dynamic sound, catapulting ILLIT into the spotlight and igniting widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

More details about ILLIT’s debut

On March 25, 2023, ILLIT debuted with their inaugural mini-album, SUPER REAL ME, a vibrant collection of tracks that marks their entry into the K-pop scene. Anchored by the energetic title track, Magnetic, the album showcases a blend of infectious beats and captivating lyrics that immediately captivate listeners.

The accompanying music video for Magnetic adds an element of fantasy, immersing viewers in a visually stunning world that complements the song's magnetic allure. Exploring themes of infatuation and the irresistible pull of attraction, the lyrics of Magnetic strike a chord with audiences, resonating on a deeply relatable level.

Featuring a total of four tracks, including My World, Midnight Fiction, and Lucky Girl Syndrome, SUPER REAL ME offers a diverse sonic journey that highlights ILLIT's versatility and musical prowess. Each song brings its own distinct flavor to the album, ensuring a dynamic listening experience for fans eager to delve into ILLIT's debut release.

