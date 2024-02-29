POLL: Cha Eun Woo's ENTITY, IU's The Winning, TWICE's With YOU-th, more; VOTE for best K-pop release of February

February 2024 saw a whirlwind of K-pop releases. From ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's ENTITY to IU's The Winning, TWICE's With YOU-th, and many more releases, which one of them stole your heart? Cast your vote now!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Feb 28, 2024  |  08:31 PM IST |  10K
February witnessed a dazzling array of K-pop releases, each offering a unique sonic experience. From the soulful melodies of BABYMONSTER's Stuck in the Middle to the electrifying beats of P1Harmony's Killin' It, the month was a musical feast for K-pop enthusiasts.

NCT's Ten enchanted fans with the captivating TEN, showcasing his exceptional artistry, while iKON's DK delivered the powerful NAKSEO, leaving a lasting impact. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's ENTITY mesmerized with its heartwarming vibes, and LE SSERAFIM's EASY brought a refreshing twist to the scene.

Moonbyul of MAMAMOO showcased her versatility in Starlit of Muse, and IU's The Winning delivered a poignant musical narrative. GOT7's Yugyeom brought a quirky yet soulful touch with TRUST ME, while TWICE's With YOU-th added a vibrant pop flair.

NCT's Taeyong made waves with the dynamic TAP, iKON's Bobby unveiled the celestial-themed Sir. Robert, and NCT WISH's WISH brought a harmonious blend of talent. Each release contributed to the rich tapestry of February's K-pop landscape.

Now it's your turn to voice your opinion! Vote for your favorite K-pop release of February and let the melodies resonate in the K-pop realm.

