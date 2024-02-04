iKON’s Bobby announces ZERO GRAVITY TOUR in ASIA; know cities, dates and more details

iKON's charismatic rapper, Bobby, is set to embark on an electrifying journey with his ZERO GRAVITY tour across Asia. The tour, officially announced on February 4, will kick off with two dynamic concerts in Yokohama and will conclude in Seoul on March 30. Fans across the continent can anticipate a thrilling experience as Bobby showcases his musical prowess and energy in these vibrant cities.

iKON’s Bobby gears up for ZERO GRAVITY ASIA TOUR

iKON's Bobby is set to ignite the stage across Asia with the announcement of his ZERO GRAVITY tour dates and cities. The K-pop sensation officially unveiled the tour schedule on February 4, promising an electrifying musical journey for fans across the continent.

The tour will commence with two Japanese concerts in Yokohama on February 26 and Osaka on February 28, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. Bobby's magnetic performances will then captivate audiences in Jakarta on March 15, Manila on March 17, and Bangkok on March 24, ensuring a diverse array of fans get to witness his unparalleled talent.

The grand finale of the ZERO GRAVITY tour will take place in Seoul on March 30, marking a triumphant return to his home country. Bobby's concerts are anticipated to be a celebration of music and connection, showcasing his charisma and dynamic stage presence.

As fans eagerly await the tour, Bobby's announcement has stirred excitement and anticipation, promising an unmissable experience for K-pop enthusiasts in Asia. With each city holding its own significance, the ZERO GRAVITY tour is poised to be a memorable chapter in Bobby's musical journey, leaving an indelible mark on fans across the continent.

Renowned South Korean rapper, singer, and iKON member Kim Ji Won, known by his stage name Bobby, continues to make waves in the music industry with recent engagements. Born on December 21, 1995, Bobby is a multifaceted talent under 143 Entertainment. Notably, he gained widespread recognition by clinching the top spot on Mnet's survival show Show Me The Money 3.

In a remarkable career move, Bobby formed the dynamic sub-unit MOBB with fellow artist Mino in 2016, showcasing a unique blend of their musical prowess. The artist took a bold step in his solo career with the release of his first solo single album, S.i.R, on March 21, 2023, solidifying his position as a solo artist.

