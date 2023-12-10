It’s a Surprise reunion for iKON’s Bobby and former DIA and F-VE DOLLS member Seunghee, now a CEO

iKON's Bobby made a notable entrance into Entero season 2 in November. What made headlines, however, was his unexpected reunion with Seunghee, a former DIA and F-VE DOLLS member. Interestingly, Seunghee had debuted just a day before iKON and has since become a CEO.

Entero season 2 commenced in November with iKON's Bobby becoming a part of the cast. Recent episodes featured notable guests such as BLITZER's Sya, Golden Child from Woollim Entertainment, DSP Media's latest girl group YOUNG POSSE, and more. In a particularly intriguing episode, Bobby encountered the fourth-generation girl group CLASS:y, whose members emerged from the idol competition program My Teenage Girl also known as Teenage Girls aired in 2021.

During their meeting at PocketDol Studio, the CLASS:y members disguised themselves as company staff, engaging in a light-hearted prank on the hosts. Successfully deciphering the ruse, Bobby was led to meet another essential figure within the company. Much to his surprise, CLASS:y's CEO turned out to be none other than the talented actress and former DIA and F-VE DOLLS member Seunghee, who professionally goes by Cho Yi Hyeon.

As the revelation unfolded, staff members inquired if Bobby recognized the CEO. After a moment of contemplation, the stunning revelation occurred: Seunghee had debuted just a day before iKON. The unexpected reunion on the show not only showcased the entertaining dynamics of Entero but also highlighted the diverse paths and accomplishments of industry veterans like Seunghee, now successfully leading a new generation of talent as the CEO of CLASS:y.

Watch what went down as the two interacted, here:

Cho Yi Hyeon, known professionally as Seunghee, parted ways with DIA at the conclusion of her contract in 2016, expressing her desire to focus on acting. In a subsequent interview two years later, she revealed grappling with identity confusion during her time with the group, citing this among her reasons for departing. Notably, her exit coincided with the contract expiration, enabling her to finish ongoing projects before taking a year off.

During a conversation with Bobby on Entero, Seunghee reminisced about her time promoting with DIA, prompting Bobby to recall seeing her on Show! Music Core. Revealing a surprising twist, Seunghee reintroduced herself as the CEO of M25, a subsidiary of PocketDol Studio, and the executive producer and manager for the fourth-generation girl group, CLASS:y.

