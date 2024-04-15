iKON’s Bobby postpones military enlistment date from May to June; check out his new schedule

Bobby of iKON is one of the most renowned rappers in the K-pop industry. With his first full album, Love and Fall, hitting the Billboard World Albums chart at number two, he proved his talent and flawless control of rapping quite soon. Bobby is well known as a soloist and member of the K-pop boy band iKON.

Bobby initially announced through his agency, 143 Entertainment, that he would be enlisting in the military on May 21 along with bandmate Chanwoo, who would enlist on May 27. Today, Bobby has postponed his military enlistment date from May to June.

iKON’s Bobby changes his military enlistment date from May to June

On this day, iKON’s Bobby has postponed his compulsory military enlistment date from May 21 to early June. Bobby and iKON’s label, 143 Entertainment, released a notice informing the fans and admirers of the change.

In the notice, 143 Entertainment first expressed their gratitude towards the fans for their undying support and love for iKON. Then went on to inform that Bobby of iKON will enlist in the military on June 4 instead of May 21.

Informing further of the enlistment day, Bobby’s agency said that there would be no official event that day. They asked for understanding on the part of fans, as the members would prefer to enlist in private without causing any accidents on the site due to overcrowding.

More about iKON’s Bobby

Bobby is a South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter who has been a member of iKON since 2015. Bobby has collaborated with noted K-pop artists like Lee Hi, PSY, EPIK HIGH, Kim Jae Hwan, and many more.

Bobby made his solo debut with the digital single HOLUP! on September 7, 2016. Bobby later released his debut full album, Love and Fall, on September 14, 2017. Recently, Bobby released his album Sir. Robert on February 28, 2024.

In one of the top moments in K-pop rapping history, in 2014, Bobby dissed RM of BTS in his track Come Here. The moment is still fresh after almost ten years. Recently, on the Moneygraphy show, Bobby discussed and shared his reasons for choosing RM.

