iKON's Bobby sets on cosmic navigation in new moon+ I’ll do that music video ahead of Sir. Robert comeback; watch

On February 26, iKON's illustrious rapper, Bobby, unveiled the mesmerizing moon+ I'll do that music video, offering a tantalizing glimpse into his forthcoming album, Sir. Robert.

The animated spectacle begins with Bobby's poignant narration, reflecting on his decade-long quest for faith and truth. Accompanied by a loyal pup, Bobby's character, Sir. Robert embarks on a cosmic odyssey, pondering the mysteries of the universe. This captivating visual journey serves as a prelude to Bobby's highly anticipated third solo album, Sir. Robert, set for a global release on February 28.

Watch the music video here;

As fans eagerly await the album's arrival, Bobby's cosmic navigation in the music video sets the stage for an enchanting and introspective musical experience.

More details about Bobby's upcoming album Sir. Robert

On February 20 at midnight KST, Bobby set the stage ablaze by unveiling the track map for his highly anticipated 3rd full album, Sir. Robert. The album boasts a rich tapestry of 12 tracks, including collaborations with artists like Huh, JUSTHIS, iHwak, and SOLE.

Fans can expect a diverse musical journey, with songs ranging from introspective tracks like Why Stop Now to dynamic hits like Hercules! and soulful melodies like Moon. Scheduled for a global release on February 28, Sir. Robert promises to be a testament to Bobby's artistic prowess and versatility.

But the excitement doesn't end there, iKON's Bobby is also gearing up for his ZERO GRAVITY tour across Asia. Starting with concerts in Japan on February 26 and 28, the tour will then sweep through Jakarta, Manila, and Bangkok and culminate in a grand finale in Seoul on March 30.

Bobby's electrifying performances are set to captivate audiences across the continent, offering fans an unforgettable experience and solidifying his status as a dynamic force in the K-pop scene. The countdown to Sir. Robert and the ZERO GRAVITY tour has truly begun, promising a musical spectacle that transcends borders and genres.

