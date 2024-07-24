iKON's Yunhyeong to enlist for mandatory military service in August; Know details

iKON's Song Yunhyeong, also known as Song, will be enlisting in the military soon. He will be the fourth member from iKON to initiate his military service. Jay had enlisted in 2023 and meanwhile, Bobby and Chanwoo enlisted earlier this June.

iKON is a popular K-pop group who are known for its hit song Love Scenario among others. The track became a massive hit and trended amongst South Koreans and global K-pop fans.

iKON's Song to enlist for military service on August 13

On July 24, iKON's agency 143 Entertainment announced that member Song Yeunhyeong will enter the [recruit] training centre. The agency asked fans for their support and love while the member is fulfilling his mandatory military service.

He will be enlisting on August 13 and no official event for the fans and press on the day the members enlist for the smooth initiation of the process. He would be entering the centre privately to prevent safety-related accidents and on-site congestion.

The label also promised that they would do their best so that fans get to spend ample time with the idol before he enlists.

More about iKON

iKON was formed through the reality show WIN: Who Is Next in 2015 under YG Entertainment. The group debuted with 7 members B.I, Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne, and Chan. Later in 2019, B.I parted ways with the group and is currently working as a solo artist.

In December 2022, the members decided to not renew their contract with the label and parted ways with YG Entertainment and subsequently signed with 143 Entertainment.

On May 4, 2023, they released their third full-length album Take Off. Following that, on August 23, they returned with their single, Panorama. The group is most well known for LOVE SCENARIO, KILLING ME, BLING BLING, and more.

Song made his debut as a soloist in March 2024 with the album It's Call!

